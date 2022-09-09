ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Florida man attempts to set 2 homes on fire in the same neighborhood, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners in Orlando are demanding further action after a man set fire to their houses while they were still inside. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Terrace Blvd. and Weber St. in Orlando. Surveillance camera captured a man walking up and holding up what appeared to be a lighter, setting flame to the door in multiple spots.
click orlando

Man found shot near entrance to Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Tuesday at the entrance of an Orlando apartment complex, according to police. The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. near The Park At Catania Apartment Homes on South Kirkman Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said...
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
fox35orlando.com

Vehicle fire in garage spreads to home in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Oviedo. Crews say they found a vehicle on fire in a duplex garage on Goldfinch Court around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The aftermath shows damage to the front of the house and part of the garage collapsed. Parts...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
click orlando

15-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Winter Park school, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 15-year-old student at Winter Park High School was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he brought a handgun on the ninth-grade campus. The main campus, located at 2100 Summerfield Road, was locked down briefly as police investigated the Fortify Florida tip, school Principal Matthew Arnold said in a message to parents.
click orlando

Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
fox35orlando.com

Fire tears through home in Orlando early Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen firefighters swarmed a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. This happened on Guinyard Way in Orlando. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials say the home has extensive damage on the back end...
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
