Florida man attempts to set 2 homes on fire in the same neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners in Orlando are demanding further action after a man set fire to their houses while they were still inside. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Terrace Blvd. and Weber St. in Orlando. Surveillance camera captured a man walking up and holding up what appeared to be a lighter, setting flame to the door in multiple spots.
Man found shot near entrance to Orlando apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot early Tuesday at the entrance of an Orlando apartment complex, according to police. The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. near The Park At Catania Apartment Homes on South Kirkman Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said...
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
Car stolen from woman in her 70s in Orange County carjacking, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a woman told deputies her car had been stolen, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 11800 block of East Colonial Drive at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday after a woman in her 70s reported the carjacking.
18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
Vehicle fire in garage spreads to home in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Oviedo. Crews say they found a vehicle on fire in a duplex garage on Goldfinch Court around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The aftermath shows damage to the front of the house and part of the garage collapsed. Parts...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
15-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Winter Park school, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A 15-year-old student at Winter Park High School was arrested Wednesday morning after police said he brought a handgun on the ninth-grade campus. The main campus, located at 2100 Summerfield Road, was locked down briefly as police investigated the Fortify Florida tip, school Principal Matthew Arnold said in a message to parents.
Orlando police search for man who threatened to rape female victim
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man who threatened to rape a female victim who was out walking her dog early Sunday morning. Investigators said the incident happened in the Lake Nona area along Tavistock Lake road just after 6 a.m. Officers said the victim stopped...
9 things to know about the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jennifer Kesse is one of three women who disappeared from the Orlando area between 2006 and 2011 and whose cases remain unsolved. This Wednesday, you can watch WFTV’s in-depth special, “The Search: Jennifer Kesse” at 8 p.m. on Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
VIDEO: Aggressive motorcyclists swarm busy Central Florida roads, ride into oncoming traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Video shows aggressive motorcyclists riding into oncoming traffic and weaving through cars on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando Sunday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have seen reports of these groups of reckless and aggressive motorcycle drivers in Central Florida. Maria Feliciano is a...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Shakeia Shanae Owens ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 28-year-old Shakeia Shanae Owens BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Owens is charged with Failure to Appear reference to Battery on a Person 65 or older. She...
Fire tears through home in Orlando early Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than a dozen firefighters swarmed a home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning. This happened on Guinyard Way in Orlando. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Fire officials say the home has extensive damage on the back end...
Man found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who led Lake County deputies on a chase in a stolen RV and then barricaded himself inside is dead from a possible overdose, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the incident began around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Leesburg. Lake County Sheriff's Office...
Lake Wales police arrest tow truck driver for illegally towing vehicle, believe there may be more victims
LAKE WALES, Fla. - Police in Lake Wales arrested a tow truck driver for stealing a disabled vehicle after they say he illegally towed the car, then tried to get the owner to pay hundreds of dollars to get it back. Now investigators believe there may be more victims out there.
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
PHOTOS: Huge tree falls on Daytona Beach home, nearly misses sleeping woman inside
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A large oak tree fell onto a house in Daytona Beach on Tuesday morning, and nearly fell on top of a woman who was apparently sleeping nearby, firefighters said, adding that the woman rolled out of the way with seconds to spare. Video and photos from...
Blood-covered man walks into Davenport Publix after stabbing 2 people: deputies
A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people at a party, according to Polk County deputies.
