theweektoday.com
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Images from the overnight…
In the above HN photos, officers discovered a disabled vehicle at the Airport Rotary in Hyannis last evening. The vehicle must have struck something because a front wheel was nearly sheared completely off. The driver, an older male, was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence. In the above...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
capecod.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
capecod.com
Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening
DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police...
Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel
BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
Apparent road rage stabbing in I-93 tunnel leaves one injured, police say
The victim, a 35-year-old Boston man, is being treated for a nonlife-threatening stab wound. The victim of a “suspected road rage stabbing” that took place early Monday morning inside the Interstate 93 southbound Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill Jr. Tunnel in Boston has been identified as a 35-year-old Boston man.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
GoLocalProv
More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring
At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
capecod.com
Multiple police units respond to the Cape Cod Mall after report of possible person with firearm
HYANNIS – Multiple Barnstable Police units responded to the Cape Cod Mall about 3 PM Sunday after reports came in of a person who allegedly showed a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured. CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.. Cape Wide News...
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after allegedly throwing tantrum at Papa Gino’s, trying to bribe officer
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping out a cash register and then attempting to bribe an officer. 35-year-old Lenita Barbosa was upset that her food order at Papa Gino’s in Plymouth was not completed in a timely manner. She reportedly ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Canton car wash offering free service to whoever helps nab would-be robbery suspect
Surveillance video shows a suspect using power tools to try to break into money boxes at two Prestige Car Wash and Gas Stations Saturday morning around 4AM. The first attempt was in a self-serve bay at the location in Stoughton. Then the suspect drove a motorcycle to the Prestige Car...
liveboston617.org
Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
Motorcyclist killed in North Kingstown crash
A Smithfield man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in North Kingstown on Sunday.
