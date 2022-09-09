ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway

A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
WAREHAM, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Images from the overnight…

In the above HN photos, officers discovered a disabled vehicle at the Airport Rotary in Hyannis last evening. The vehicle must have struck something because a front wheel was nearly sheared completely off. The driver, an older male, was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence. In the above...
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston

A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Riverway Bait & Tackle around 4:30 PM Tuesday. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Police investigating double stabbing Saturday evening

DENNIS PORT – Dennis Police are investigating after a reported double stabbing Saturday evening. Officials were called to the Dennis Port Village Cabins at 248 Main Street (Route 28) around 9:45 PM. Two victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. CWN is checking with Dennis Police...
DENNIS, MA
CBS Boston

Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
BRAINTREE, MA
GoLocalProv

More Than 18 Vans Stolen in Providence Since August - Police Believe They May Have Broken Up Ring

At least 18 work vans were reported stolen in the city since August, according to Providence police. Now, they believe they may have found the suspects. “There have been a number of stolen vans, with a lot of tools taken,” Providence Police Detectives Major David Lapatin told GoLocal. “Most of the time the catalytic converter was also taken and the van later recovered.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Firearm Arrest of Ski Mask Wearing Teen in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
BROCKTON, MA

