San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouSan Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff between police, armed man barricaded inside Southeast Side home continues
SAN ANTONIO - A standoff between San Antonio Police and a man that's barricaded inside a Southeast Side home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. A neighbor called police about a man acting erratically, firing a gun and then eventually...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a road rage incident on the Northwest Side of town. Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday to the Villas at Bandera apartment complex off Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When they got there, they found a man inside his apartment who had...
foxsanantonio.com
Man opens fire on 'peeping tom' after he was caught looking through daughter's window
SAN ANTONIO - Police say a man on the Northwest Side opened fire after he saw another man peeping through his daughter's window. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments off Seco Creek and Chase Hill Boulevard. The man told police his daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking at surveillance video to find out who shot a man twice in the legs
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out what happened that led to a shooting at a West Side apartment complex. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cable Ranch Apartments off Waters Edge Drive near Loop 410. Police said they don't have much to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home
OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
foxsanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left one man in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive at around 8 p.m. Police say that they found the man in his 20s...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
foxsanantonio.com
Police could use your help looking for the suspect who killed a man back in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - Crime stoppers could use your help looking for the suspect responsible for killing a man back in 2018. 44-year-old Herion Chase was killed in the parking lot of Big Cassel's Smokehouse near I-10 and Dietrich Road. Police say two men were across the street standing next to...
foxsanantonio.com
Injured motorcycle rider recalled woman as 'beacon of light' after wreck
San Antonio — On average, one motorcycle rider dies every day in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Milton Klink said he nearly became part of that statistic after a wreck on his motorcycle last May. “There was a truck in front of me that was turning...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
foxsanantonio.com
Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
foxsanantonio.com
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Spotlight: July & June Women's Boutique
We are shining the spotlight on a local boutique making big strides in hard times. July & June Women's Boutique got its start during the pandemic, survived personal tragedy and continues to grow even in tough economic times. Owner Abby Colbath joins us with more. July & June Women's Boutique.
foxsanantonio.com
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
foxsanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
