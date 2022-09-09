ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man arrested after forcing way into Olmos Park home

OLMOS PARK, Texas - A homeless man was arrested after an early morning home invasion. Olmos Park Police said they received calls early Thursday morning about a suspicious man walking in the backyards of homes off Paseo Encinal near McCullough Avenue. A homeowner told officers that a homeless man forced his way into her home and was in his bedroom.
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Have you seen this missing 22-year-old? Last seen in Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing 22-year-old Brianna Renay Woods, last seen in the Cibolo area. Deputies say Brianna’s last reported communication was on September 6. Brianna is 5’3 and weighs 125 pounds; she has brown eyes and black hair.
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
San Antonio Spotlight: July & June Women's Boutique

We are shining the spotlight on a local boutique making big strides in hard times. July & June Women's Boutique got its start during the pandemic, survived personal tragedy and continues to grow even in tough economic times. Owner Abby Colbath joins us with more. July & June Women's Boutique.
Bad Bunny mural created by local artists unveiled in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO –If you're a die-hard Bad Bunny fan or feeling withdrawals after his concert last week, there's a new Bad Bunny mural you'll want to check out in San Antonio!. The new Bad Bunny mural was created by Colton Valentine and Angélica from San Antonio. The mural...
