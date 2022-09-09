UW-Whitewater students and faculty got the opportunity to give feedback on what they want to see from the school’s next chancellor at a listening session Monday afternoon. Students and campus members said they’d want someone who is people oriented and is high engaged in the area and will be engaged in the community as well as the campus. Another member said that student retention and setting students up for success is important.

