Beloit Public Library hosts 40th BookQuest program
For the 40th year in a row, the Beloit Public Library is encouraging 4th and 5th graders to participate in a battle of the books of sorts. BookQuest is an annual reading program that encourages area kids to read a list of books before participating in a friendly competition at the end of the school year.
Janesville to help clean Rock River Basin
Janesville will be participating in the Protect Wisconsin Waterways project with a river cleanup at Monterey Park in Janesville on Saturday morning. City Engineer Karissa Greer says people can register to volunteer online by visiting protect w i waterways dot org and filling out a form for the Janesville location.
WERA submission deadline approaching this week
Those hoping to take advantage of the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program will need to have their documents submitted by Friday. Community Action Public Relations Manager Beth Tallon says they’re implementing the deadline because energy assistance is just about to start a new heating season, so Community Action doesn’t want people to have to submit two energy assistance applications.
Beloit issues letters of support to local businesses
The City of Beloit is backing businesses who want to take advantage of the state’s Main Street Bounceback Grant. Interim Economic Development Director Drew Pennington says they are providing letters of support that say the city agrees the business is eligible for the grant. The grant money can then be used for lease or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs, or other qualified expenses.
Downtown Janesville Inc. hosts fall wine walk
Tickets are on sale now for Downtown Janesville Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk. Event Chair Joshua Pickering says it will take place on Saturday, October 15th beginning at 1:00 p.m. There will be 20 different wine stops and five snack stops. Pickering says proceeds support plantings and holiday decorations, free...
UW-Whitewater holds chancellor search forum
UW-Whitewater students and faculty got the opportunity to give feedback on what they want to see from the school’s next chancellor at a listening session Monday afternoon. Students and campus members said they’d want someone who is people oriented and is high engaged in the area and will be engaged in the community as well as the campus. Another member said that student retention and setting students up for success is important.
Edgerton hospital hosts car seat class
A free class on car seat safety will be happening at Edgerton Hospital Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00am. Community Education Manager Lisa Rebman says the class will help people determine the right car seat for their child’s age, and will help them figure out if the seat needs to be rear or forward facing, as well as if they should still be in an infant seat.
Cullen retires as Chair of Common Cause Wisconsin board
Former State Senator Tim Cullen of Janesville is retiring as Chair of the Common Cause Wisconsin State Governing Board. The 78-year-old has been chair since 2018 and a board member since 2016, as well as earlier, from 2008 to 2010, before stepping down to run for the State Senate in 2010.
Work group makes opioid settlement recommendations
A workgroup tasked with making recommendations on funds coming to Rock County from the National Opioid Settlement submits their report to the Rock County Board of Supervisors. Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee says the total value is $26 billion over the course of 18 years with Rock County’s share at about $6.6 million.
Janesville Art League hosts Woodland Art Walk
The paved trails at the Robert O. cook Arboretum in Janesville will be decorated with work by local artists this weekend. The Janesville Art League hosts it’s 3rd annual Woodland Art Walk on Sunday from noon until 4:00 p.m. Perrino says all of the artwork is done by Art...
Beloit School Board meets to select superintendent finalists
The Beloit Board of Education plans to finish it’s first round of interviews on the top six superintendent applicants Tuesday evening in closed session. On August 29th the Board met to go over all of the applications and selected a half dozen to interview Monday and Tuesday. According to...
9/14/22 Kathleen Hale Author of Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls,
Author Kathleen Hale “Slenderman: Online Obsession, Mental Illness, and the Violent Crime of Two Midwestern Girls,” (Grove Press) joins the show this hour. Slenderman revisits the seemingly senseless stabbing of a young girl by two of her school friends in the Waukesha, Wisconsin, woods in 2014. It’s a story that made international headlines when it became known that the two 12-year-old perpetrators were under the sway of Slenderman, a fictional Internet demon that they had become convinced was real.
Beloit Police find success using traffic intersection cameras
Beloit Police are finding success by taking a little advice from their neighbors to the south. Chief Andre Sayles says intersection traffic cameras have proven to be a valuable resource. Sayles when a violent crime occurs and that person travels through an intersection with a camera, officers are able to...
Janesville man arrested again on OWI charges
A 52-year-old Janesville man is facing his 9th operating While Intoxicated charge. Janesville police say a little after 6:30 Monday night, an officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation. The officer says Carl McAdory Sr. displayed signs of intoxication. After completing standardized field sobriety testing, McAdory was arrested. Police say McAdory was also arrested for a probation-parole violation.
Janesville man pleads not guilty to August robbery charges
A 45-year old Janesville man pleads not guilty to charges stemming from a robbery arrest in late August. Joshua S. Sokolik appeared in front of court commissioner Stephen Meyer Wednesday afternoon where he was faced with charges or retail theft, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edgerton man arrested for 5th offense OWI
A 61-year-old Edgerton man is under arrest for drunken driving for the fifth time after being stopped for swerving in the town of Fulton. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy observed a vehicle driven by Timothy S. Beier cross the center line while headed northbound on US Highway 51 near Black Oak Road.
Judge denies request to reduce shooting suspect’s bond
A 22-year-old Beloit man accused in a non-fatal shooting at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park in May is denied a second reduction in cash bond. Marcus Range is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and nine counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety. Court Commissioner Jack Hoag set cash...
