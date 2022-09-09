ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Marquinhos And Matt Turner Make Arsenal Debuts In Europa League Win In Zurich

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1BWQ_0hoPctQg00

Marquinhos produced a man-of-the-match performance on his Arsenal debut by scoring and assisting in Thursday's 2-1 win over FC Zurich.

Marquinhos produced a man-of-the-match performance on his Arsenal debut by scoring and assisting in Thursday's 2-1 win over FC Zurich.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo in the summer for a fee in the region of £3 million, as reported by GOAL .

If the first 69 minutes of his Arsenal career are anything to go by then that looks like being a bargain.

It took Marquinhos just 15 minutes and 50 seconds to find the net in Thursday's Europa League Group A opener in Switzerland.

He cushioned a controlled side-footed shot into the top corner of the net after Eddie Nketiah's low cross had deflected nicely into his path.

Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Arsenal

BT Sport

Marquinhos then returned the favor for Nketiah in the second half by cutting inside from the right and clipping a deep cross to the striker, who headed home from five yards.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner also made his Arsenal debut in Zurich.

Turner made two saves but was denied a clean sheet after conceding from a penalty kick given away by Nketiah for a foul on Fidan Aliti.

That goal, scored by Mirlind Kryeziu, arrived just before half time and drew Zurich level at 1-1.

The start of the second half was preceded by a moment of organized silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II , whose death had been announced minutes earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch handed one-game touchline ban after receiving a red card for angry outburst at officials during defeat by Brentford... American to serve suspension at next Premier League game against Aston Villa

Jesse Marsch has been banned from the touchline for Leeds’ clash with Aston Villa after admitting an FA charge of improper language and behaviour. The Whites boss has also been fined £10,000 for his conduct during his side’s 5-2 defeat at Brentford earlier this month. Marsch was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Daily Mail

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges receive one-match bans after their heated touchline clash at Anfield last month... with pair also fined a combined £13,000

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg and Newcastle sport scientist Daniel Hodges have been handed one-match bans and fined a combined £13,000 after their clash at Anfield last month. Celebrations on the Reds bench following Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner in the 2-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp's men sparked a heated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zurich#Europa League Group#Usmnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy