Marquinhos And Matt Turner Make Arsenal Debuts In Europa League Win In Zurich

Marquinhos produced a man-of-the-match performance on his Arsenal debut by scoring and assisting in Thursday's 2-1 win over FC Zurich.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo in the summer for a fee in the region of £3 million, as reported by GOAL .

If the first 69 minutes of his Arsenal career are anything to go by then that looks like being a bargain.

It took Marquinhos just 15 minutes and 50 seconds to find the net in Thursday's Europa League Group A opener in Switzerland.

He cushioned a controlled side-footed shot into the top corner of the net after Eddie Nketiah's low cross had deflected nicely into his path.

Marquinhos pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Arsenal BT Sport

Marquinhos then returned the favor for Nketiah in the second half by cutting inside from the right and clipping a deep cross to the striker, who headed home from five yards.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner also made his Arsenal debut in Zurich.

Turner made two saves but was denied a clean sheet after conceding from a penalty kick given away by Nketiah for a foul on Fidan Aliti.

That goal, scored by Mirlind Kryeziu, arrived just before half time and drew Zurich level at 1-1.

The start of the second half was preceded by a moment of organized silence in honor of Queen Elizabeth II , whose death had been announced minutes earlier.