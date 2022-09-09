Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
1011now.com
Another winner announced in UBT’s Big Give
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A winner was announced on Monday from the Union Bank and Trust’s Big Give. Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners. Camp Sonshine began 16 years ago with just 15 campers. Now their weekly day camps...
1011now.com
Lincoln Northwest forfeits football game on Friday
More warm weather expected through the rest of this week with scattered rain chances.
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
1011now.com
Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT. Troopers with the Nebraska State...
1011now.com
Something Rotten opens Friday at LCP
Something Rotten opens Friday at LCP
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
Auction generating attention
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Summer-in-September continues...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonably warm-to-hot conditions will continue for the rest of the work week...and into the upcoming weekend... High pressure has once again translated into a period of warm-and-dry weather across the Midwest this week...and while temperatures are expected to remain ABOVE AVERAGE all he way through the weekend...there are some precipitation chances to talk about.
1011now.com
Concordia sweeps rival Doane, Hastings College upsets #1 Midland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia volleyball team swept Doane on Wednesday in a rivalry match in Crete. Meanwhile, Hastings College outlasted top-ranked Midland to hand the Warriors their first loss of the season. Click on the video to watch the highlights!
1011now.com
Lincoln South Beltway project nearing completion
Lincoln South Beltway project nearing completion
1011now.com
Continued warm with a chance of rain Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be above average on Thursday, but it won’t be quite as hot thanks to more cloud cover. There will also be a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will continue on Friday and Saturday. Hot temperatures expected over the weekend and perhaps a bit more humid.
1011now.com
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The high school football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice scheduled for Friday has been canceled. LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek explained that the number of injuries sustained by an already small team left the Northwest Falcons unable to cobble together a varsity team for the game.
1011now.com
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
1011now.com
A mom’s mission: Suicide Prevention Month goes beyond September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a difficult conversation to have with loved ones: talking about mental health and suicide. It’s also one that’s becoming increasingly important and more mainstream in recent years and for one Nebraska mom, it’s one she’s having with anyone who will listen.
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: 90s on the way once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an all around beautiful day on Monday, it appears summer temperatures will return to 10-11 country on Tuesday. Upper 40s to low 50s can be expected as you walk out the door Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s area wide with the highest temperatures out west. It should be a mostly sunny day with no precipitation expected.
1011now.com
The heat is back Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot temperatures return to Nebraska on Tuesday and will continue at least through Thursday. Above average temperatures expected Friday and Saturday with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot weather continue Sunday into early next week. Mainly sunny and hot in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. Highs...
1011now.com
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
1011now.com
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
