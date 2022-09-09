Read full article on original website
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta Thursday, according to authorities. Koleski was a longtime...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
13WMAZ
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Atlanta trial lawyer, 11Alive legal analyst dies at 55
ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in criminal defense and civil litigation has died. Page Pate, 11Alive's legal analyst, drowned just after 2 p.m. Sunday when he and his son were caught in a strong current at Gould's Inlet in St. Simons Island, officials told our sister station First Coast News. He was 55 years old.
Sheriff identifies Cobb County deputies killed while serving warrant
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Loved ones are mourning U.S. Army veteran and law enforcement officer Jonathan Koleski, who had been with the sheriff's office since 2007. The 42-year-old had served three tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ohio teen girl who went missing at Atlanta airport found safe, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late Sunday afternoon and was reunited with her father. Original story:
13WMAZ
Authorities warn of new deadly 'rainbow fentanyl' pills, powder as drug circulates in Georgia
ATLANTA — After a colorful drug known as "rainbow fentanyl" made news by being circulated nationwide in August, authorities say the deadly pills have now been located in Cobb County. As the U.S. overdose crisis has reached frightening new levels, with more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 from drug...
