California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for an investigation into whether federal laws were broken in the actions by Texas and Florida to send migrants to other states, the most recent being Gov. Ron DeSantis’ who sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, MA. “What [DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott] are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns,” Newsom wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Earlier this week, Abbott sent two buses with migrants to the Washington, D.C. residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, an effort...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO