wclo.com
Janesville to help clean Rock River Basin
Janesville will be participating in the Protect Wisconsin Waterways project with a river cleanup at Monterey Park in Janesville on Saturday morning. City Engineer Karissa Greer says people can register to volunteer online by visiting protect w i waterways dot org and filling out a form for the Janesville location.
wclo.com
Beloit issues letters of support to local businesses
The City of Beloit is backing businesses who want to take advantage of the state’s Main Street Bounceback Grant. Interim Economic Development Director Drew Pennington says they are providing letters of support that say the city agrees the business is eligible for the grant. The grant money can then be used for lease or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs, or other qualified expenses.
wgtd.org
Large Fire Filled the Sky Near Elkhorn Monday Night
(WGTD)---Fire destroyed a storage facility and its contents near Elkhorn Monday night. A tenant who lives on the old Vanderveen Farms property on County "O" in Sugar Creek spotted the flames just before 9 p.m. The first units on the scene saw fire shooting from the doors of the 40,000 sq. ft. facility. Before long, part of the roof collapsed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend auto repair shop takes second location on Highway 60
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A new auto repair shop will be taking over the current one located at 7007 Highway 60 in the town of Cedarburg. The Cedarburg Town Board approved transferring an existing conditional use permit from Scott’s Service Center to Auto Safety Center. The building is...
wclo.com
Downtown Janesville Inc. hosts fall wine walk
Tickets are on sale now for Downtown Janesville Inc.’s Fall Wine Walk. Event Chair Joshua Pickering says it will take place on Saturday, October 15th beginning at 1:00 p.m. There will be 20 different wine stops and five snack stops. Pickering says proceeds support plantings and holiday decorations, free...
wclo.com
Beloit Public Library hosts 40th BookQuest program
For the 40th year in a row, the Beloit Public Library is encouraging 4th and 5th graders to participate in a battle of the books of sorts. BookQuest is an annual reading program that encourages area kids to read a list of books before participating in a friendly competition at the end of the school year.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wclo.com
Work group makes opioid settlement recommendations
A workgroup tasked with making recommendations on funds coming to Rock County from the National Opioid Settlement submits their report to the Rock County Board of Supervisors. Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee says the total value is $26 billion over the course of 18 years with Rock County’s share at about $6.6 million.
fortatkinsononline.com
Papa Brunk’s Bakery opening soon in Fort
There’s a new doughboy in town. Tim Brunk, head baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek for the past 25 years, and his wife, Jill, plan to open Papa Brunk’s Bakery on Fort Atkinson’s south side in mid-October. The city of Fort Atkinson has awarded...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
Flight for Life responds to Lowell Park in Waukesha following crash
Flight for Life responded to Lowell Park in Waukesha on Tuesday following a motorcycle crash that left one man in critical condition.
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
wclo.com
Council on Workforce Investment visits Janesville
Governor Evers’ Council on Workforce Investment held a meeting in Janesville Monday afternoon at the Rock County Job Center. CWI Chairman Mark Tyler said he’s impressed with how quickly the Rock County area has deployed some of the grant funding from Evers, noting that grant money was able to get out within 30 to 60 days to help people experiencing barriers entering the workforce.
WISN
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
MILWAUKEE — ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of urban areas, rivers, creeks, streams, and...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
Gigantic Custom Barn Most Amazing Multi-Family Wisconsin Getaway Rental
7,400 sq. ft. immaculately customized barn near Lake Geneva couldn't be more perfect for that dream 'in the woods' vacation with a bunch of your favorite people. Just a few miles outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is where you'll find the most incredible barn I've ever seen. I have never seen...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
