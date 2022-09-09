Read full article on original website
Related
wkzo.com
Suspect described as suicidal in custody after alleged gunfire in multi-county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 39-year-old man from Monroe who was described as suicidal was taken into custody Tuesday night near Eaton Rapids after a chase that went through several counties. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their Deputies received information regarding a suicidal subject who had been...
wincountry.com
Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
thelivingstonpost.com
Two Howell residents hospitalized after Pinckney Road crash
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Pinckney Road (D-19), just south of Wright Road in Marion Township. According to the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old Howell resident driving a 2010 Ford Focus...
wincountry.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSP: Three dead after Monday crash near Alto
Three people died in a crash near Alto on Monday, police say.
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
WILX-TV
Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
Eaton County Sheriff's Office involved in police chase through mid-Michigan
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office was involved in a police chase that started in Branch and Calhoun counties, went through Eaton and Jackson counties and ended in Eaton Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKHM
Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown
Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
wlen.com
Single Vehicle Crash Early Saturday Morning in Raisin Township Sends Man to Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A Rockwood man was airlifted to ProMedica Hospital for injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Sutton Road and Ridge Highway this weekend. The Raisin Township Police Department said in a press release to WLEN News, that the crash occurred at...
Fox17
Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail
IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
wincountry.com
Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
Police ID the victim of the body found on side of the road in Jackson County
A victim, 36-year-old Janz Anne Chatman from Georgia, has been identified as the person who was found dead on the side of the road Friday in Jackson’s Summit Township.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
WKHM
Jackson County Hit and Run Investigation Continues
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a fatal hit and run pedestrian accident. The incident occured late Thursday evening. A woman in her 30’s was walking on Francis street near West Coler when she was hit from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, and the woman was later pronounced dead.
Deputy fired after road rage fight in Okemos
A Kent County deputy has been fired and accused of attacking a man following a road rage incident while off duty.
wincountry.com
Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
Comments / 0