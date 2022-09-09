ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

wincountry.com

Police seeking help in locating suspect in Battle Creek bank robbery

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police have released the above photo of the bank robbery suspect from Monday, September 12. They are looking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or anonymously via Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Two Howell residents hospitalized after Pinckney Road crash

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at approximately 2:38 p.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Pinckney Road (D-19), just south of Wright Road in Marion Township. According to the preliminary investigation, a 22-year-old Howell resident driving a 2010 Ford Focus...
HOWELL, MI
wincountry.com

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Marshall business.

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police is investigating the larceny of catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a Marshall business. They say catalytic converters were cut off several vehicles parked at Marshall Tire sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Anyone...
MARSHALL, MI
Marshall, MI
WKHM

Shots Fired in the Area of Withington Stadium Tuesday Afternoon, Forces Lockdown

Due to shots fired in the area of Withington Stadium Tuesday afternoon. The eighth-grade football game between the Middle School at Parkside and Tecumseh went into lockdown. The stadium and surrounding area were put in “shelter in place” mode. The City of Jackson Police Department responded and once they issued an “all clear”, students and players were released to their parents and guardians.
JACKSON, MI
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Kalamazoo Township fire chief and battalion chief fired by township manager

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Township’s Fire Chief and Battalion Chief were abruptly fired on Wednesday, September 14. According to WWMT, firefighters were called to Kalamazoo Township’s Eastwood Fire Station for a special meeting after township manager Dexter Mitchell terminated Fire Chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Westnedge Avenue closed at I-94 after crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Northbound Westnedge Avenue is shut down because of a crash. A crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to the closure northbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue at I-94, the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said. The closure includes traffic trying to exit onto Westnedge...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wincountry.com

Victim of weekend fatal shooting identified by police

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have released the name of a man fatally shot early Sunday morning, September 11. 53-year-old Antonio Shavanno Labrre of Kalamazoo, was shot around 3 a.m. on Princeton Avenue between Park Street and Westnedge Avenue, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Part of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close through November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just days after a stretch of Grand Avenue reopened following a week-long project, the street will see more closures starting Thursday. According to city officials, southbound Grand Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Ionia to Ottawa streets and closed to southbound traffic from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street as crews work to restore a pedestrian walkway.
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Hit and Run Investigation Continues

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate a fatal hit and run pedestrian accident. The incident occured late Thursday evening. A woman in her 30’s was walking on Francis street near West Coler when she was hit from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, and the woman was later pronounced dead.
wincountry.com

Body of missing Kalamazoo man found by dive team

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The body of a missing Kalamazoo man has been found. According to WOOD TV-8, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that 20-year-old Nathaniel Duvall Brown was recovered by a dive team on Monday, September 12. Brown had last contacted family and friends on...
KALAMAZOO, MI

