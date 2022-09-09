ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 279 press conference cancelled after backstage incidents involving Khamzat Chimaev

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzOdi_0hoPanJ800

The UFC 279 pre-fight press conference was abandoned on Thursday following an alleged series of backstage incidents involving Khamzat Chimaev .

UFC president Dana White brought just two fighters onto the stage – Holland and opponent Daniel Rodriguez – with the intention of proceeding in kind with the remaining combatants, but the press conference was instead cancelled as one of numerous altercations took place backstage.

Per MMA Fighting , White told reporters that Chimaev, who faces Nate Diaz in Saturday’s main event in Las Vegas, started the commotion along with Holland. Diaz and his team are said to have later become involved.

“Yeah, [it was Chimaev and Holland that started it],” White said. “There were multiple things going on at the same time. It wasn’t just one thing that erupted and it happened. There were multiple things going on at the same time.

“So there was security [in one place], there was no security [in another]. There was no security over there because everybody was dealing with the other thing, and once it all started erupting, it was just a s*** show.”

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the series of incidents began when Chimaev kicked Holland in the chest.

“Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest,” Helwani tweeted . “Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I’m told.”

Former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn, who now works as an athlete manager, helped to resolve the situation, according to White.

“If it wasn’t for Tiki, we would have been in trouble,” White said. “Tiki took a couple for the team and he’s not even on the team. Tiki took a couple of water bottles to the head, a couple slaps, kicks. Thanks, Tiki.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXKZ5_0hoPanJ800

Diaz and his team are said to have later become involved in the fracas.

“When you know that you have guys that don’t like each other, you make sure that they’re isolated, you have plenty of security around,” White said. “You know how Nate and Khamzat are; they could have some words and we have enough people here to deal with it.

“What we didn’t have enough people for was everybody to start fighting. When everybody starts fighting and there was more than just fighting going on that security was dealing with, we weren’t prepared.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tiki Ghosn
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Ariel Helwani
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Mma Fighting
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy