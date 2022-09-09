Niagara County Sheriff's Office warns of Wheatfield area scam

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is warning Town of Wheatfield residents of a scam in the area.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says they have received multiple reports of "an unmarked vehicle with a wood chipper in the Wheatfield area attempting to scam residents."

Occupants of the vehicle will stop at homes with piles of brush in front of them and tell the residents that the town no longer provides a brush removal service and that the occupants were sent to remove the brush. This convinces the residents to pay for their services, which is a scam.

The Town of Wheatfield still provides a brush removal service for residents.

The Sheriff's Office wants residents to reach out to the Town of Wheatfield or Niagara County Sheriff's Office if they feel they have been told doubtful information.

If you believe you have been a possible victim of fraud, the Sheriff's Office asks you to call their communications division at 716-438-3393.

