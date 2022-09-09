Welsh first minister pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘long and exceptional life’

Mark Drakeford has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ’s “long and exceptional life” in his tribute to the monarch following her peaceful death aged 96.

“She has been the only monarch that most of us remember and today the country feels an immense loss,” Mr Drakeford said.

Speaking from the steps of the Welsh government buildings in Cardiff, he added that Her Majesty will be “sorely missed.”

Elizabeth II’s reign lasted 70 years, making her Britain’s longest-living, and longest-serving, monarch.

