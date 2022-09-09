Read full article on original website
‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
CNN Bombshell: Wolf Blitzer ‘Considering’ Retirement As New Boss Chris Licht Takes Major Swing At On-Air Lineup
UPDATE: 5:01 PM ET - A rep for Wolf denied he plans to leave his job. They told RadarOnline.com, "CNN has expressed their desire for Wolf to be at the network for the foreseeable future. He is an iconic broadcast news journalist and has NO plans to retire. NONE!"Wolf Blitzer has been on CNN’s air since 1990 — and in The Situation Room for more than 17 years — but the most trusted name at the network is currently weighing up whether to finally call it quits. Amid all the drama engulfing the cable giant under new owners Warner...
Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
Hillary Clinton Reveals the Origins of Her Infamous Pantsuits
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said “suggestive” photos—that were later used in lingerie ads—caused her to switch from wearing skirts to pantsuits. In an interview with CBS News, Clinton explained to Norah O’Donnell that during an early trip to Brazil, photographers were positioned so that they were shooting at angles looking up toward her. “All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with—I thought—my legs together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” she said. Some of the photos were used in lingerie marketing in Brazil, she added, but the embarrassing pictures didn’t end there. She said photographers always seemed to catch her in unflattering positions whether she was onstage or walking up a set of stairs. “I just couldn’t deal with it so I started wearing pants,” she said.Read it at CBS News
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
Bernard Shaw, award-winning broadcast journalist and former CNN anchor, dies at 82
Bernard Shaw, an acclaimed reporter and former anchor for CNN, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 82. Shaw died Wednesday of pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19, according to their statement provided to CNN's former chief executive officer Tom Johnson, the network reported Thursday morning. "In lieu of...
Ana Navarro brings up Jan. 6 during 9/11 discussion on 'The View,' says 'it should be about being an American'
Hosts of "The View" discussed the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Monday, and co-host Ana Navarro brought up Jan. 6 to argue that there are times "where there should be no politics." "Much like we did during the pandemic, in the early days of the pandemic, where people...
Hillary Clinton blasted for 'astonishingly false' Twitter thread claiming she had 'zero' classified emails
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced backlash on Tuesday for claiming investigations proved she had "zero" classified emails on her private server. The former first lady took to Twitter in a lengthy thread to call out comparisons that have been made between her past email scandal and the ongoing FBI investigation into former President Trump for allegedly keeping classified documents.
