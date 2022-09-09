Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said “suggestive” photos—that were later used in lingerie ads—caused her to switch from wearing skirts to pantsuits. In an interview with CBS News, Clinton explained to Norah O’Donnell that during an early trip to Brazil, photographers were positioned so that they were shooting at angles looking up toward her. “All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with—I thought—my legs together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” she said. Some of the photos were used in lingerie marketing in Brazil, she added, but the embarrassing pictures didn’t end there. She said photographers always seemed to catch her in unflattering positions whether she was onstage or walking up a set of stairs. “I just couldn’t deal with it so I started wearing pants,” she said.Read it at CBS News

