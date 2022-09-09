WALK4VALOR - Southold, N.Y. WALK4VALOR - Southold, N.Y. Produced by the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation. The foundation’s ongoing mission is to acknowledge and support the sacrifices made by service members, Veterans, and their families. As a part of this commitment, the foundation is proud to provide financial support for Education in addition to building greater awareness for important Veteran causes.Peter Fertig founded The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award with the support of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Indians, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the gracious consent of Mrs. Anne Feller, the San Diego Padres, and the family of Jerry Coleman.

