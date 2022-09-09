Read full article on original website
Five Splendid Autumn Bike Rides on Long Island
Autumn on Long Island is unmatched for its beauty and splendor. Experience it firsthand with these five great bike trails. The North Shore Rail Trail - AKA the Rails to Trails project, a 10-mile, multi-use recreational path that runs along the former Long Island Rail Road right-of-way that is now owned by Long Island Power Authority (LIPA). The trail route runs parallel to Route 25A, from Crystal Brook Hollow Road in Mt. Sinai to Wading River Manor Road in Wading River. Great for bikers looking to see some fall foliage. Read our story on the opening of this trail.
Long Island’s Largest Car Show Returns to TOBAY Beach on October 2nd
Long Island’s premier car show experience will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 11am to 4pm at TOBAY Beach (rain date October 9th). The Supervisor’s TOBAY Beach Classic will be co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island and will feature hundreds of automobiles, trucks, military vehicles, and emergency service vehicles. A live concert performed by The Mystic will take place during the day, followed by trophy presentations. The event is free for spectators.
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Hope for Youth Hosts "Run For Hope 5k" On October 1 at Heckscher State Park
Hope for Youth, a private, non-profit, social service agency that facilitates positive change in the lives of children, youth, and families in Suffolk County, will host its annual "Run for Hope 5K" on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00am at Heckscher State Park in East Islip. Participants in the event, which...
Plans For Starbucks To Replace Smithtown Friendly’s Moves Forward
A plan to replace the Friendly’s restaurant on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Route 347 in Smithtown with a Starbucks was given conditional approval by the Smithtown Town Board at an August 9 meeting. The 4,130-square-foot building at 220 Mount Pleasant Road was previously listed on Loopnet...
7 LI Fire Departments Respond to Fire at Days Inn in Hicksville
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a Fire that occurred in Hicksville on Wednesday, September 15, 2022. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at Days Inn, 828 South Oyster Bay Road. Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
Walk4Valor - Southold, NY
WALK4VALOR - Southold, N.Y. WALK4VALOR - Southold, N.Y. Produced by the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation. The foundation’s ongoing mission is to acknowledge and support the sacrifices made by service members, Veterans, and their families. As a part of this commitment, the foundation is proud to provide financial support for Education in addition to building greater awareness for important Veteran causes.Peter Fertig founded The Bob Feller Act of Valor Award with the support of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Indians, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the gracious consent of Mrs. Anne Feller, the San Diego Padres, and the family of Jerry Coleman.
Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good
A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
Councilman LaValle Announces Rose Caracappa Ballfield Renovation Completed for League of YES Opening
Councilman LaValle Announces Rose Caracappa Ballfield Renovation Completed for League of YES Opening. On Saturday, September 10 at 9:00 am, Councilman Kevin LaValle will host the Opening Day ceremony for the League of YES at the Town of Brookhaven’s Rose Caracappa Park located on South Bicycle Path in Farmingville.
Suffolk Police Seeking Suspect Who Damaged Virgin Mary Statue in Nesconset
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who damaged a religious statue in Nesconset last month. A man damaged a Virgin Mary statue outside a Tiffany Way residence on August 7 at approximately...
Bagel Boss Opens its 15th Location in Massapequa
Long Island’s iconic Bagel Boss has opened its 15th location in Massapequa next to the Massapequa High School. Family owned & operated since 1975, Bagel Boss now brings it award winning bagels, homemade schmears & salads and gourmet coffee & bakery to Massapequa. Massapequa resident and Massapequa High School...
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
Apartment Complex Proposed For Vacant Lot in Miller Place
An application with the Town of Brookhaven calls for the construction of 11 two-story apartment buildings on a lot on the northwest corner of Echo Avenue and Sylvan Avenue in Miller Place. The complex on a 3.78-acre site in the Miller Place School District is called Echo Run. A change...
Peconic Bay Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeons Ranked Best in New York & U.S.
Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Ciminiello, chair of the department of orthopedic surgery, has been named the number one best surgeon for hip and knee replacement in New York State, and among the best in the country, according to healthcare ranking and research service Dexur.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with truck on Rt. 25 in Calverton Thursday: cops
A man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when he rear-ended a truck on Middle Country Road in Calverton, according to Riverhead Town Police. The motorcyclist, identified by police as Scott Weston, 50, of Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, was transported by Wading River Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital. Police did not provide information about his condition.
Brookhaven Highway Department to Provide Free Child Safety Seat Check
Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro is announcing a free child safety seat check on Sept. 24, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The event is being held on National Seat Check Saturday, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 18-24, 2022).
Governor Hochul Announces Launch Of NY's $200 Million Seed Funding Grant for Early-Stage Businesses Impacted By COVID-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the applications portal for the first-in-the-nation Seed Funding Grant Program, created as part of the FY2023 budget, will open on September 14. The program provides flexible grants to support early stage, micro and small businesses in a still recovering New York State economy. The program will ensure that small businesses that opened shortly before or during the COVID-19 pandemic will have the funds to continue to operate and grow.
