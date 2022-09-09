Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Live in One of the Worst Small Towns in New York?
We would like to preface this article with the following statement:. The author of this article is NOT the individual responsible for the data in this post. We are simply relaying information that others may (or may not be interested in.) The data does not reflect the views of the radio station, or the talent on it.
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
Central New Yorker Wins Nearly 20 Grand on Take 5 Lottery Ticket
5-9-21-23-29 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Speedway on Route 12 in Norwich and is worth $18,563.50. You better check your numbers if you played Take 5 on September 14. Evening Drawing NY Winner. There was another New York winner in the evening drawing. The winning numbers...
Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!
You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
RELATED PEOPLE
How Did Upstate New York Get Snubbed On Top Beer Cities In America List?
It always seems like Upstate New York gets snubbed and the shaft when it comes to "Top Cities" list. This new list involves beer. According to a new article from HomeToGo, they dug in to find what cities have the best affordability and availability of top-rated beer bars, breweries. While building this list, they also looked into which cities had the best accommodations and brewery tours, and factored that information into the survey. Upstate New York didn't get the love. However, New York did:
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
New York Waterfront Hotel Ranks Among Top 10 Best In The Country
It's not every day hotels in New York get national recognition and attention like this. Every year, USA Today ranks their list of the Top 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. Those who get the recognition are considered by critiques as having some of the best views, beaches and overall experiences for travelers to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
Can You Legally Get Married Over Zoom in New York?
Hey, I get it. You're super busy, and planning a wedding can be stressful. What if you wanted to tie the knot without all that pesky "fun"? Could you legally get married over Zoom?. The pandemic saw a lot of things get done virtually. Office jobs became remote jobs overnight....
These 7 Illegal Alcohol Products Are Banned In New York State
New York State has pretty strict liquor laws, which are regulated by the State Liquor Authority. Not only are licenses, liquor stores, and restaurants/venues regulated in the state; certain types of alcohol are banned. 1. Powdered Alcohol. Credit: Thunderf00t via Youtube. According to Wikipedia,. Alcohol powder or powdered alcohol or...
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucky New York Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
One lucky lottery player in New York is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket. Is it you?. The winning numbers for Monday, September 12 Powerball drawing were:. The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.
Central New York is Home to Best Ice Cream in the Country
The best ice cream in the country comes from Central New York. The annual World Dairy Expo has crowned the best of the best and Central New York has come out on top. The judges awarded Stewart's Shops as one of the best places to get dairy products in North America.
REPORT: Upstate New York’s First Fall Foliage Map of 2022 Has Arrived
Although we expected to see a late start in the leaves changing colors for fall, some regions around Upstate New York will begin to see notable color shifts. The first I Love NY fall foliage report of the season has been released. New York State’s 2022 fall foliage season is...
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
Made for the Movies: Mogul Allegedly Fakes Identity, Cons NY Investors of Millions
The accusations are as flamboyant as the man himself is purported to be, but now he is facing up to six years in prison after being found guilty for his involvement in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams is calling “brazen and calculated schemes to defraud a New York investment fund out of over $30 million using a fake company, fake documents, and even a fake identity.”
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0