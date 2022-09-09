Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
'I can't believe he is no more:' Person killed in South Elm Eugene crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The busy roadway was closed for most of the morning. The lanes have since reopened and police are investigating the crash. Vijar Tella owns a gas station nearby. He said...
WFMY NEWS2
Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
Party police! Greensboro cops come for noise complaint, stay for quinceañera
Greensboro police officers were called to a noise complaint and ended up sticking around for a quinceañera.
WFMY NEWS2
Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody. Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of...
FOX8 News
High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
FOX8 News
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
WFMY NEWS2
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro police conclude Operation School Watch: End of initiative report
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is GCS implementing body scanners at all high school football games. The Greensboro Police Traffic Safety Unit implemented Operation School Watch from Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9. Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations,...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
WXII 12
Greensboro police officers join teen’s quinceañera after getting noise complaint
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a noise call and in fact, it was also a party, but that didn’t stop the fun as three Greensboro police officers arrived to a home over the weekend. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News.
WXII 12
Burlington police find missing teen
BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
WFMY NEWS2
Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 65-year-old Winston-Salem man
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a 65-year-old man. Investigators are searching for John Paul Rose. According to investigators, Rose was last seen on Topsail Lane. Police describe him as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with short gray hair and hazel eyes wearing a light-colored shirt,...
FOX8 News
17-year-old found dead on E 29th Street, Winston-Salem police investigating homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The death of a teenager is being investigated as a homicide in Winston-Salem. Police say that just after11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to E 29th Street after people in the area found a dead body in a grassy area. When officers arrived, they found Terrance Mason, 17, dead. Evidence indicated […]
FOX8 News
Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
WAVY News 10
Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or […]
FOX8 News
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
FOX8 News
Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
FOX8 News
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
FOX8 News
1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
The News & Observer
14-year-old charged with murder after 10-year-old cousin shot and killed, NC cops say
“She had her whole life ahead of her,” a neighbor told one news outlet.
