WFMY NEWS2

Three triad agencies investigating multiple car break-ins

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins. The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning. “It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at Greensboro officer responding to robbery call

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating in three locations after police said two robbery suspects shot at an officer's patrol car Tuesday afternoon. No officers were hurt during the shooting and the two suspects are in custody. Greensboro police said an officer was near the 4600 block of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro police conclude Operation School Watch: End of initiative report

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is GCS implementing body scanners at all high school football games. The Greensboro Police Traffic Safety Unit implemented Operation School Watch from Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9. Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations,...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police find missing teen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Stolen gun used in shooting death of 10-year-old Reidsville girl, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Sept. 8 in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined or […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Kitten set on fire, killed in motel in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A kitten died after someone set it on fire inside of a Greensboro motel, according to Greensboro police. At about 10:53 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a disorderly person at the Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard. The caller said that a person set a fire inside […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead after 2 motorcycles hit head-on in Stokes County, troopers say

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A person died after a crash in Stokes County. Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash. According to troopers, a car went left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC

