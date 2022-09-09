Edley A. Hamer, 89, a life-long resident of Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at SonRise Bible Church-Atkinson with Pastor Dustin Largent officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery-Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Edley Hamer Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among several local organizations.

ATKINSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO