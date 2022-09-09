Read full article on original website
Orion board to reconsider liquor ordinance language
"We put ourselves between a rock and a hard place," Orion village president Jim Cooper said at the board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Thinking Orion American Legion Post 255 might be interested in a liquor license during the car show at Orion Fall Festival, the board discussed the issue during the summer. The post is across the street from a church, and a village ordinance bans liquor consumption within 100 feet or a church, school or daycare center.
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County recently
Kristen Fuller and Mary Fuller to Alfonso Bermudez, 614 Beach St., Kewanee, $16,000. Brian Salz and Jennifer Sopiars to Brian Salz, 921 N. Tremont St., Kewanee, $55,000. William and Judith Thompson to Kimberly Aman and Matthew Sanudo, 218 West St. South, Kewanee, $148,500. George Chayer to Christopher and Bonnie Pyle,...
Richard Kelly
Richard D. “Dick” Kelly, 87, of Sheffield, IL died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Service will be held in Wymore, Nebraska at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded and Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 755 N. Henderson St., Galesburg, IL 61401.
Geneseo church program lets preschoolers explore, develop
Lil’ GUMDROPS volunteers are ready to welcome youngsters at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo. The Lil’ GUMDROPS (Grace United Methodist Church Draw, Read, Open Play and Snack) playgroup will begin Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the church, 318 North Center St. GUMDROPS is a weekly play group and...
Geneseo wins big in conference football opener
The Geneseo High School football team scored first against United Township of East Moline in the Western Big 6 opener for both teams. The game was held Friday, Sept. 9, at Soule Bowl in East Moline and ended in a 36-13 victory for the Green Machine. Having lost to UT...
Geneseo Homecoming Week has 'That 70s' flair
Homecoming festivities, with a theme of “That 70’s Homecoming,” got underway on Monday, Sept. 12, at Geneseo High School. The homecoming court will be announced at a pep rally at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Bob Reade Football Field, and will include a king and queen, duke and duchess and lord and lady from the senior class and two attendants from each of the freshman, sophomore and junior classes.
Orion loses football squeaker to Sterling Newman, gets week off
Headline: Orion, Newman game goes down to final minutes. Illinois high school football teams don't have bye weeks, not really, but nevertheless, Orion has a bye in the fourth week of season. The Chargers will take this Friday, Sept. 16, off since the Riverdale Rams don't have enough boys to...
Edley A. Hamer
Edley A. Hamer, 89, a life-long resident of Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at SonRise Bible Church-Atkinson with Pastor Dustin Largent officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery-Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Edley Hamer Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among several local organizations.
