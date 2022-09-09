NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said earlier this month that it will shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business. The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO