cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures on Jefferson, Linn streets in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic will be impacted in two streets in Iowa City starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Jefferson Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Dubuque and Linn streets. Linn Street will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic...
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening of new Marion Public Library delayed again
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Marion Public Library's opening is being delayed again, according to The Gazette Monday afternoon. The library was originally scheduled to open in September sometime after Labor Day. According to The Gazette, supply issues have delayed the library's opening even further. The library's...
cbs2iowa.com
Juvenile injured after crashing into power pole in Linn County
LISBON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a power pole in Linn County Tuesday night. Several first responders from Linn County, Mount Vernon and Lisbon responded to a report of a car in a dtich around 10:30 pm in the 1300 block of Ink Road.
cbs2iowa.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores to close in Waterloo, Dubuque
NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said earlier this month that it will shutter stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around its beleaguered business. The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.
x1071.com
Man pleads guilty to charges related to stabbing Dubuque woman
A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to stabbing a Dubuque woman in the neck earlier this year. 24 year old Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez recently pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and first-degree attempted burglary. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19.
