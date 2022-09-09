Nayte Olukoya: I Dumped Michelle Young By Phone! Because She May Have Cheated on Me (with Someone Famous)!

Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Farrah Abraham SLAMMED for Letting Subscribers Pay to DM Sophia
While the notorious Farrah Abraham may “joke” about CPS, a lot of folks on social media aren’t laughing. Yes, Sophia is a young teenager and seems to be her own person despite having Farrah for a mom. But the choices that Farrah continues to make for her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans Bashes David Eason: I'm Tired of Supporting His Broke, Lazy Ass!
Three years after she got fired by the network that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is officially back on MTV!. Jenelle will be making a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as she attends Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party. (The level of pettiness...
The Hollywood Gossip
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hater: I Spend a TON of Time With My Kids!
Last month, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son who was delivered via surrogate. With two kids under the age of 5 at home, this is likely a mighty busy time in Khloe’s life. Sure, she’s got a large, supportive family and an army of nannies to help...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Confesses: I Never Really Wanted to Marry Christine!
Christine Brown dropped a romantic bombshell last November when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband, Kody. On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, however, Kody was the one who blew the minds of viewers everywhere by making a stunning confession. A bulk of this emotional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
Javi Marroquin to Kailyn Lowry: You're Traumatizing Your Kids By Constantly Trashing Their Dads!
Now that Kailyn Lowry is done with the Teen Mom franchise, she’s switched her focus to podcasting full-time. Of course, the thing that Kail’s listeners want to hear her talk about most is her personal life — and she’s usually happy to deliver the goods. It...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Finally Breaks Silence on Rumors That She's Pregnant With Jaylan Mobley's Baby!
Now that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are engaged, their relationship is receiving more scrutiny than ever. And that’s really saying something because these two have been under a microscope from the moment they started dating. Fans were hopeful that they would receive more information about Leah and Jaylan’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
The Hollywood Gossip
JoJo Siwa Confirms: I'm Dating Avery Cyrus!
JoJo Siwa has a very exciting announcement to make. Earlier this week, the popular dancer and artist confirmed her romance with Avery Cyrus via a video posted to TikTok. In the footage, Siwa and Cyrus can be seen sitting in front of one those Chuck E. Cheese photo booths that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Doubts Michael Ilesanmi for the First Time: Have I Wasted My Time?
Angela Deem made her season debut on Season 7, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this weekend. The longtime franchise villain is a familiar face for viewers. Her cackle is also recognizable as ever. But this time, things are different. Despite being married to Michael Ilesanmi, they...
The Hollywood Gossip
Wendy Williams Returns to Rehab, Asks Everyone for Prayers
Wendy Williams is in need of professional assistance. But at least she knows it. Late on Wednesday, a press release from the former talk show host’s publicist confirmed that Williams has entered a wellness facility. It’s unclear for how long she’ll be staying there. “She is taking...
BuzzFeed
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
The Hollywood Gossip
Ella Johnson Announces 90 Day Fiance Split from Johnny: I Can't Keep Waiting
Early this year, Ella Johnson confirmed that she was still with Johnny Chao despite several problems. Ella ended up sleeping with a friend, though she later explained to fans that she and Johnny were in an open relationship. More significantly, Johnny had strung her along for years without meeting her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jennifer Lawrence Trashes "Evil" Erika Jayne: She NEEDS a Publicist!
There is a lot to say about this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika Jayne has acted as an antagonist in multiple ways. And some RHOBH viewers feel that, despite that, it’s been uneventful. One of those viewers is Oscar-winning celebrity superfan Jennifer Lawrence. Jennifer Lawrence...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Shades Tom Brady, Admits to Trouble in Marital Paradise
As it turns out, even pretty people can have problems. Amid rumors that she has separated from husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen spoke this month to Elle Magazine. And admitted for the first time in public that her relationship is in turmoil. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be...
NFL・
The Hollywood Gossip
Lizzo Delivers Inspirational Speech Following Unexpected Emmy Win!
The competition was stiff at the Emmys last night — particularly in the category of Best Competition Program. RuPaul’s Drag Race had taken home the night’s top reality prize four years running, and many predicted that the wildly popular series would make it five straight. But Emmy’s...
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown to Kody: I'm Moving Back to Utah, Deal with It!
On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown lets Kody Brown know that she’s ready to move on. As fans of this reality show know quite well at this point, Christine announced way back in early November that she had left Kody and their unhealthy, one-sided relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Gosselin to Jon: I Never Stole Sh-t! You Still Owe Me $132k, Bish!
The feud between Jon and Kate Gosselin is turning ugly!. Actually, it’s been ugly for about 15 years, but now, there are large sums of money and very specific allegations involved!. It’s almost a shame that these two are no longer starring in a reality show together — although...
The Hollywood Gossip
Grey's Anatomy Boss Responds to Season 19 Shake-Up: It's Gonna Be Great!
Krista Vernoff knows she’s about to ask a lot from ABC viewers. When Grey’s Anatomy kicks off a new season on October 6, the long-running drama will feature five new cast members:. Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd arę all coming on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Living In Separate Homes; Model Begs QB to Spend More Time With His Kids
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be 1-0, but in his personal life, Tom Brady is on a real losing streak. Brady’s marriage has been under a microscope ever since he took an 11-day hiatus from Bucs training camp ahead of the 2022 football season. And the scrutiny has only...
Comments / 0