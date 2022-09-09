Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Veterans To Be On Honor Flights To DC
Three Hopkins County veterans are on the Dallas DFW Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. These men and women will visit the memorials and have a banquet in their honor. There will be about 50 Veterans on this each flight. We honor them with a send-off on Thursday, Sep 22, on the Courthouse steps at 11:30. Judge Newsome will speak, and Brad Cummings will sing the National Anthem. We would like to have a large crowd downtown to honor these veterans and show our appreciation to them for their service to our country.
easttexasradio.com
Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers In Texas
Sulphur Springs, Texas (September 15, 2022) – Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked CHRISTUS Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list. In addition, CHRISTUS is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking.
'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
easttexasradio.com
Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting To be Held Tuesday, Sept 20
An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,. Two people from the public requested to address the Board. Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb. ACTION ITEMS. Along with routine matters,...
Fire burning in woods north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
Rusk County community copes with loss of third grader killed in wreck
HENDERSON, Texas — Students and teachers at a Rusk County school are mourning the loss of a Henderson ISD third grader who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Wylie Elementary Principal Angela Dowling said he was a "very sweet kiddo." "(A) beautiful smile every morning, wanted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. “This is our fifth year...
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
If you are an uninsured woman over 40, you can register now for a FREE mammogram at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. We are partnering with the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) to provide a limited number of free mammograms reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the $10,000 raised through the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August, CMF–SS President Paul Harvey announced at the bingo event that the hospital would match the $10,000 pledged by the Foundation. In addition, Bingo players generously donated to help with this popular outreach program- another $2,168! The clinic will run for two Saturdays, October 15 and October 29, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Eligible women wanting the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council Meeting
At Monday night’s meeting, the Sulphur Springs city council approved an ordinance establishing a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services, equipment, and first responders to non-Sulphur Springs residents. Councilmembers also approved an amendment to an ordinance allowing video gaming premises within the Sulphur Springs city limits.
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Comments / 0