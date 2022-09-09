If you are an uninsured woman over 40, you can register now for a FREE mammogram at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. We are partnering with the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) to provide a limited number of free mammograms reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the $10,000 raised through the third annual Designer Handbag Bingo held in August, CMF–SS President Paul Harvey announced at the bingo event that the hospital would match the $10,000 pledged by the Foundation. In addition, Bingo players generously donated to help with this popular outreach program- another $2,168! The clinic will run for two Saturdays, October 15 and October 29, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Eligible women wanting the free mammogram clinic should call 903-438-4325 to make an appointment.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO