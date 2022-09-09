ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen had no fear of death, says archbishop of Canterbury

By Harriet Sherwood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEaqh_0hoPXfdV00
The Queen with the archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle in June. Photograph: WPA/Getty Images

The Queen had “no fear of death” and drew strength from the rock on which she stood, the archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Justin Welby, who last saw the Queen in June, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her strength.”

He said: “You felt that history was in front of you, but it was history with those piercingly blue eyes twinkling, that extraordinary smile and the relishing of a quick dry comment.”

Her attitude was “it’s not about me, it’s about what I have been called … by God to do”.

As the monarch, the Queen was the supreme governor of the Church of England. That position now passes to King Charles III.

Welby said churches and cathedrals all over the country would open their doors during the period of national mourning to provide “a physical space … in which people can express their sorrow and find hope and abundant life”.

Church bells will ring from noon on Friday in commemoration of the Queen, and many churches will invite people to sign books of condolences and light a candle.

At Windsor Castle, the Sebastopol Bell will toll once a minute from midday to mark the 96 years of the Queen’s life.

Related: Elizabeth’s detachment preserved ‘the firm’ – but her pragmatism saved it

A service of prayer and reflection on the Queen’s death will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm on Friday. Two thousand seats will be allocated to the public on a first come, first served basis, and the service will be broadcast live on BBC One.

Leaders of all the main faiths in the UK have paid tribute to the Queen and offered condolences in the hours since her death was announced.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of the Catholic church in England and Wales, said her faith “so often and so eloquently proclaimed in her public messages, has been an inspiration to me, and I am sure to many”.

He added: “The wisdom, stability and service which she consistently embodied, often in circumstances of extreme difficulty, are a shining legacy and testament to her faith.”

Comments / 27

Linda McWilliams
6d ago

As everyone ages , most elderly don't have any fear of death. There is nothing to fear. The real fear is in living , humans tend to destroy one another and the planet they live on. Wars, weather disasters, crime, poverty , it can be a cruel life for many. The Queen had a good long life , and she was a smart woman , leaving earth once we are old and lived our lives is not anything to fear.

Reply
27
Bond Girl
6d ago

RIP Queen Elizabeth - you are now with the Lord, your husband and parents. To King Charles, I hope you represent your Country/Countries as well as your mother did. She provided you with many great examples and a good foundation.

Reply(3)
21
andrea moody
5d ago

When you know that you have accomplished that which God has called you to do, and make your peace with Him everyday. There is no fear in dying as you transition out of this 🌎!!! RIP Queen Elizabeth.

Reply
14
Related
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Nichols
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Cathedral Church#Fear Of Death#Archbishop Of Canterbury#Uk#Bbc Radio 4#The Church Of England#Sebastopol Bell
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy