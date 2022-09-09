ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Celebrate the flavors of Spain with seafood paella and white sangria

Today, we're kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of chef Ingrid Hoffmann. She is stopping by the kitchen to share a few of her favorite party-perfect recipes: fresh seafood paella and refreshing white kiwi sangria. Helen Healey. I love paella because it reminds me of my Spanish family...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory's New Menu Features An Ode To One Delicious Dish

The Cheesecake Factory is not for minimalists. The restaurant is for those who delight in dramatic gold paint and dark wood; fawning over sumptuous desserts behind glass cases; and tucking into plates of fettuccini Alfredo, egg rolls, and shepherd's pie beneath the fronds of a majestic indoor palm tree. The Detroit-founded chain is known for its deluge of bold interior decorating choices that don't necessarily evoke the same era or theme, and for its menu that clocks in at no fewer than 5,940 words (per Insider). If variety is the spice of life, The Cheesecake Factory is the mill.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Italian Market and Restaurant Cooperativa Closes This Week

Cooperativa, the Pearl District’s destination Italian marketplace, will close on September 3. The restaurant, whose multi-use space encompasses a market, handmade pasta shop, pizzeria, cafe, and bar, announced the news on Instagram. The market from former Irving Street Kitchen chef Sarah Schafer and general manager Anna Caporael opened the...
FOOD & DRINKS
12tomatoes.com

Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob

When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
RECIPES
Vogue Magazine

The New Condiment Brand Bringing a Dash of Japan to the Kitchen

“Can we…eat this?” a man asks, dangling a fresh radish by its greens. We’re standing at a table at the Brooklyn launch party of Cabi, a new brand of Japanese condiments emphasizing their ease of use and versatility—“no cooking required,” the website touts. All the prepared bites were quickly claimed, leaving bare a lush display of toothsome raw vegetables. I assure him the tablescape is indeed for grazing, and he promptly grabs a bottle of zesty sansho peppercorn miso and squeezes a neat line atop a carrot, like mustard on a hot dog.
FOOD & DRINKS

