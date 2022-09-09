Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Judge rules Bridgeport's primary race for 127th House seat can't be challenged
The winner of the Democratic primary in Connecticut's 127th state house district is still unknown. A Superior Court judge has ruled incumbent state Representative Jack Hennessy can contest the results of a second hand count, but not the ballots themselves. The ruling was a blow to Hennessy, who was first...
After losing Democratic primary, western Massachusetts sheriff candidate launches write-in campaign
A contender for Hampshire County sheriff, who lost in the Democratic Primary last week, said she's staying in the race as a write-in candidate. Yvonne Gittelson trailed incumbent Sheriff Patrick Cahillane by more than 20 points. She received under 27% of the vote to his 48%. She used to work...
Windham Hospital nurses’ union files notice to strike
The Windham Hospital Federation of Professional Nurses, AFT Local 5041 provided notice to Hartford HealthCare’s Windham Hospital of a strike from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24 if the union and the hospital can’t reach an agreement. The local represents 100 nurses at the hospital. “The hospital froze the...
New Haven schools to offer teachers extra money for additional classes
The New Haven Board of Education recently approved a measure to pay teachers an additional 20% of their salary if they agree to teach an additional class. This deal between the New Haven Federation of Teachers and district administration was approved unanimously by the board. "An agreement like this was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Support program at Hartford Public Library aims to help young immigrant women get to college
Hartford Public Library has received a grant aimed at helping young immigrant women remain in school and complete their college degrees. The new program is called “Barriers Can’t Stop Us: Building Immigrant Women’s Success,” and is intended for students who came to the United States while still in high school.
For the first time in decades, New Haven Pride Week festivities return to the Green
This week marks New Haven’s 24th annual Pride Week and this year, the New Haven Pride Center (NHPC) is again hosting PRIDEfest on the New Haven Green for the first time in nearly two decades. Hosting on the New Haven Green grew too expensive in 2005, said NHPC executive...
‘Finally resolved’: UConn settles with ex-basketball coach Ollie for additional $4 million
The University of Connecticut has agreed to pay former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie $3.9 million for damage to his reputation, and for his attorney's fees. Ollie sued his former employer after he was fired in March 2018 over alleged recruiting violations, and a losing season. UConn said in a...
Tour de Greylock bike ride, designed to draw tourists to northern Berkshire towns, is canceled
The Lanesborough, Massachusetts, economic development committee has canceled a 41-mile bike tour around Mount Greylock, scheduled for later this month. The first annual Tour de Greylock would have circled the base of the highest mountain in the state. The goal was to draw more tourists to the town and surrounding area.
RELATED PEOPLE
After $2.4 million renovation, historic lighthouse near Norwalk open for tours, overnight stays
Tim Pettee is a lifelong boater who grew up near the Greens Ledge Light, in the waters off the coast of Norwalk, Connecticut. As he sailed those waters, he grew to love the lighthouse. “And, over the years … we watched it … kind of fall into disrepair,” Pettee said....
Waterbury native Sheryl Lee Ralph steals the show at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
It was one of those moments that turn an awards show into something special. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on Monday night, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph came to the podium to accept her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”
The Connecticut Flute Orchestra finds the right blend with flutes of all shapes and sizes
There’s the flute we’ve all seen, maybe even played before, that’s called a C flute. But what about the alto flute? Or the ominous sounding Subcontrabass flute? That particular flute is built with 15 feet of piping, and it’s played standing up. The Connecticut Flute Orchestra plays them all in a concert this Saturday, Sept. 17, in New Haven.
Hartford rapper joins classical music ensemble for live performance celebrating city
People seem to love musical crossovers. Think the Dixie Chicks covering Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” or the Beatles performing “Till There Was You” from the musical “The Music Man.”. In popular music, it’s not unusual for a rap artist to collaborate with a heavy metal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Aces beat Connecticut Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0