kgou.org
Poll: Jena Nelson has early lead over Ryan Walters in Oklahoma Superintendent race
A new poll released Monday shows a modern Oklahoma rarity: A Democrat ahead of a Republican in a statewide race. Democrat Jena Nelson leads Republican Ryan Walters in a poll of more than 400 likely voters, 48% to 43%, according to data released by Sooner Poll Monday. The poll was commissioned by Oklahoma City and Tulsa television stations News 9 and News on 6.
kgou.org
To see what Oklahoma could do with nuclear waste, StateImpact goes underground
More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
kgou.org
New foods to try at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair
It’s that time of year again. The fair is back and with that comes the smells and tastes of fair food from corn dogs and funnel cakes to cotton candy and popcorn. Of course, vendors are always excited to show off new foods to try. Here's a complete list...
kgou.org
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race
A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
kgou.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt joins other GOP governors in criticizing Biden student loan forgiveness plan
More than 20 Republican governors signed a letter to the Biden administration criticizing his plan to pay off student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was one of them. "As governors, we support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students in our states, but...
kgou.org
Republican lawmakers call for investigation into Norman teacher for potential HB 1775 violation
Fourteen Oklahoma Republican lawmakers are asking the State Department of Education to investigate a former Norman teacher for potentially violating the state’s so-called critical race theory law. The lawmakers – which includes several of the bill’s sponsors – said they’re concerned about a comment former Norman English teacher Summer...
