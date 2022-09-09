ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Poll: Jena Nelson has early lead over Ryan Walters in Oklahoma Superintendent race

A new poll released Monday shows a modern Oklahoma rarity: A Democrat ahead of a Republican in a statewide race. Democrat Jena Nelson leads Republican Ryan Walters in a poll of more than 400 likely voters, 48% to 43%, according to data released by Sooner Poll Monday. The poll was commissioned by Oklahoma City and Tulsa television stations News 9 and News on 6.
To see what Oklahoma could do with nuclear waste, StateImpact goes underground

More than 2,000 feet underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico, sits the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP). Past numerous airlocks, through dimly lit shafts and around piles of shimmering salt crystals, the WIPP permanently houses transuranic waste from around the country. Transuranic waste includes contaminated objects like clothing, tools and equipment from other nuclear facilities.
New foods to try at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair

It’s that time of year again. The fair is back and with that comes the smells and tastes of fair food from corn dogs and funnel cakes to cotton candy and popcorn. Of course, vendors are always excited to show off new foods to try. Here's a complete list...
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race

A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
