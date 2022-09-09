ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 Cup drivers Ty Gibbs could replace

It should only be a matter of time before Ty Gibbs joins the NASCAR Cup Series. But with limited Toyota seats available, who would he replace?. Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, took the NASCAR Xfinity Series by storm in 2021, winning on his debut at the Daytona International Speedway road course and going on to win three more races as a part-time driver.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy