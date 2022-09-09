Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas to feel more than 100° as we near Fall
w 80s. Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.
Kait 8
TSO bringing “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trans-Siberian Orchestra promises to put you in the holiday spirit when its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” winter tour rolls into the Natural State. Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group will perform Friday, Dec. 9, at the arena in North...
International Space Station flies over Arkansas Wednesday night
The perfect conditions are coming together to watch the International Space Station fly over Arkansas Wednesday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Watching two areas for hurricane development
Tropical activity continues with the National Hurrican Center watching two areas of potential development.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ORANGE MOON: Here’s why last night’s “Harvest Moon” appeared orange over Arkansas
s completely full. Many Arkansans flooded social media with pictures of the bright orange orb. But why did it look so orange to us in Arkansas?
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
KHBS
Arkansas data: More people means more flash floods
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some parts of the Ozarks are more prone to flash flooding than others, and it's not just the flood plains. A higher population of people often results in more flash floods. Why? Concrete. Concrete in more urban areas like parts of Benton and Washington counties doesn't...
RELATED PEOPLE
35,000 diamonds: Arkansas man makes history at Crater of Diamonds
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — An Arkansas man has made history after he found the 35,000th diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park since it opened back in 1972. Following the huge milestone, this becomes the 50th diamond that Scott Kreykes has found so far this year. Kreykes is a frequent visitor of the park and has registered over 80 diamonds in the four years that he's been visiting the park.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
USGS records earthquake in Missouri Bootheel
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck the Missouri Bootheel. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the USGS, the magnitude 2.1 quake was centered six kilometers (3.7 miles) east-northeast of Steele. It had a depth of 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles).
Kait 8
New research shows burning fields may not be the best option
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A hot button topic in the fall across Northeast Arkansas involves farmers deciding whether to burn their fields. However, new research shows burning fields may not be the best course of action. Content partner Talk Business and Politics said with a healthy amount of crop residue...
Two Arkansas towns competing for $90,000 grant to land free concerts
Two Arkansas towns are competing with others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.
Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
CoComelon tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of one of the most watched channels on YouTube will be happy to know their favorite stars are coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that “CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” will appear at 6 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the arena in North Little Rock.
Kait 8
LOTTO game to air on KAIT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas lottery players have a new way to get rich and another reason to watch KAIT-TV. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday the addition of its LOTTO game. For a $2 entry, players will pick six numbers from 1 to 40 to play. According to an...
onlyinark.com
Four Historic Homesteads of Arkansas
In 1862, the Homestead Act began distributing public land to private citizens over the age of twenty-one who agreed to pay a filing fee and live on and make improvements to a plot of land up to 160 acres. In total, 74,620 homesteaders made improvements on 33,328,000 acres of land across the state of Arkansas. That’s nearly a quarter of the state. To say homesteading had a significant impact on the growth and economy of Arkansas would be an understatement.
KTEN.com
Arkansas woman dies in McCurtain County crash
Marker locates site of fatal accident west of Broken Bow on September 14, 2022. (Google Maps) McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Arkansas woman died in a fiery head-on crash near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, early Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a GMC sport utility vehicle driven by...
Comments / 0