NBC New York
19-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Long Island McDonald's in Broad Daylight
Police say a 19-year-old was killed steps from the entrance of a Long Island McDonald's in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday. Crime scene tape surrounds the restaurant as police in Hempstead continue to investigate the deadly shooting hours after it took place at around 3:48 p.m. Various witnesses tell...
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
NYC robber tries to rape woman he knocked out with chokehold
Police are searching for a sexual predator who tried to rape an unconscious woman who he put into a chokehold on a Bronx street this week.
Kids who died in Brooklyn drownings were homicide victims: Medical Examiner
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three children who drowned on Monday were homicide victims, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York determined Tuesday. Police took the mother into custody on Monday, but she was then brought to a hospital. She has not been charged, though officials have indicated that could change. […]
Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
New York City subway stabbing victim describes vicious encounter with knife-wielding rider
Jeffrey Nelson, 49, is now recovering from a subway ride in Brooklyn that turned dangerously violent when a rider reached for a knife and stabbed him in the back.
Man shot dead by fellow driver after fender-bender in Queens
Witnesses reportedly told police that as the victim and another man argued over who was at fault, the other driver pulled out a gun and shot Artis. He then got back into his car and fled.
norwoodnews.org
Morris Heights: Murder Inquiry Opens after 25-Year-Old Woman Dies from Gunshot Injury
A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx. On Sunday, June 19, at around 8.45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who had been shot opposite 1631 Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, located in the 46th Precinct. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck,” an NYPD spokesperson said.
Man on scooter critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Harlem
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene in Harlem on Tuesday.
Classmates of 4-year-old Brooklyn girl who drowned ask: ‘Where’s my friend?’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Classmates of a 4-year-old girl who drowned in Brooklyn released purple balloons into the air on Wednesday. Lilana Merdy, 4, died on Monday along with her two siblings: 7-year-old Zachary Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. Their deaths were deemed homicides and police arrested their mom on murder charges. “We have a lot […]
Mugger steals man’s phone, slashes his face in Bronx subway station: NYPD
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger stole a man’s cellphone at a Wakefield subway station, then slashed the victim’s face when he tried to follow him, according to police. The victim, 49, was waiting for the southbound No. 2 train at the Nereid Avenue station around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 when the thief snatched […]
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
2 men shot in the Bronx, police say
JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
