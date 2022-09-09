ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NBC New York

19-Year-Old Shot Dead Outside Long Island McDonald's in Broad Daylight

Police say a 19-year-old was killed steps from the entrance of a Long Island McDonald's in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday. Crime scene tape surrounds the restaurant as police in Hempstead continue to investigate the deadly shooting hours after it took place at around 3:48 p.m. Various witnesses tell...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

After bizarre behavior in court, psychological exam ordered for Staten Island woman accused of strangling mother

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a 40-year-old Huguenot woman accused of strangling her mother after the defendant displayed unusual behavior in a bizarre court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mauri Belarmino, who faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation, audibly greeted the courtroom as...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Morris Heights: Murder Inquiry Opens after 25-Year-Old Woman Dies from Gunshot Injury

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx. On Sunday, June 19, at around 8.45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who had been shot opposite 1631 Nelson Avenue in Morris Heights, located in the 46th Precinct. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck,” an NYPD spokesperson said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY

