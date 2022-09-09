ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death

To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
INTERNET
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace

BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies. QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I. MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.
U.K.
A campaign made it harder to access an anti-trans website linked to multiple suicides

This month a forum considered to be one of the most toxic places on the internet became harder to access. For nearly a decade, the site called Kiwi Farms has been a place where users target autistic and transgender people to harass them. At least three suicides have been linked to this harassment. But a recent campaign may provide an example of how to counter these kinds of sites successfully. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has been following this. Hey, Odette.
SOCIETY
The Emmys gave off a sense of déjà vu, but there were a few surprises

Big winners at last night's Emmy Awards included "Ted Lasso," "Succession" and "The White Lotus." Here's NPR TV critic Eric Deggans. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: If last night's Emmy Awards felt a little familiar, it might be because 10 of the winners announced during the ceremony had won the same category in previous years, including best drama series winner "Succession," which also won that honor in 2020, and best comedy series winner "Ted Lasso," which earned that Emmy last year. But some unexpected victories brought the show's biggest moments, as when "Abbott Elementary" co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, an actress with more than 40 years' experience, won a long overdue trophy as best supporting actress in a comedy. She began her acceptance speech singing lines from Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species."
CELEBRITIES
Ideas that make up critical race theory have been around long before it got its name

Critical race theory, or CRT, has been discussed in academic circles for nearly 40 years, but the term has only recently been weaponized in backlash of the racial reckoning that spread across the country following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020. Law professor Kimberle Williams Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on race, civil rights and law. She teaches at Columbia University and UCLA. She's also a co-founder and executive director of the African American Policy Forum. I spoke with her about CRT and its importance in this moment.
SOCIETY
The concept of quiet quitting has captured the post-pandemic zeitgeist

Today we take our turn at quiet quitting. The term has been around for years, but only in recent weeks did it turn up in a Wall Street Journal story, which got enough clicks, apparently, to inspire more news stories suggesting that it reflects something real about people's attitudes toward work. Just to be clear, NPR's Alina Selyukh worked all out on this story.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
