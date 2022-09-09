Read full article on original website
FOX31 Denver
Colorado town named 1 of best places for fall colors in US
Shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up on trees across the state. As temperatures dip lower and lower overnight, more vibrant foliage will appear.
KRQE News 13
Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history. The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
ABC15 Arizona
Why AZ gas prices are rising in some areas but falling in others
The national average of gasoline is down 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile in Phoenix, the average price has increased.
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
12 News
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
KRQE News 13
KRQE-Emerson Poll: Majority of New Mexicans think crime has gotten worse
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of three articles about results from KRQE News 13’s poll. For more on the poll results related to the New Mexico governor’s race, click here. And for more on what’s driving New Mexicans to vote, click here. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Questions over crime are a perennial […]
utahbusiness.com
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
kcur.org
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Grist
Neighbors and a conservation group win key battle over illegal mine in national scenic area
The magnificent Columbia River Gorge is one of North America’s great natural wonders. Dividing Washington from Oregon, the Gorge begins where the Columbia and Deschutes rivers meet in the Cascade Mountains, creating a massive, 80-mile-long sapphire body of water, surrounded by the highest concentration of waterfalls in the world. The ecosystems here encompass everything from grasslands to rainforests, and are home to 25 endangered or threatened types of animals and plants. Two million tourists a year come to admire the Gorge’s incredible scenery.
Beautiful Big Sky Country! Is This Montana’s Best Rural Town?
If you want to escape the rat race of Montana's more populated cities, there are a lot of small rural towns across the state where you can get away from it all. Places like Bozeman, Missoula, and Billings have been growing at a rapid pace, and finding somewhere to live in these cities can be a real challenge.
K99
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Fox News
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
AZFamily
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
Montana Talks
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Summit Daily News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
Election deniers rally behind an unrepentant Couy Griffin
The far right is rallying behind former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin following his court-ordered removal from his commission seat last week. Griffin remained unrepentant, telling a far-right radio host that the judge who ordered him off the board had no authority to do so, and suggesting that shadowy forces barred him from office in order to further supposed election fraud in the state.
