ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Railway strikes could have big impacts in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If there’s a strike, the impact could be huge in New Mexico. Cities like Belen were built because of the railroad. The railroad is a big part of New Mexico’s growth and history.   The railroad was running before we even officially became a state and the railroads here opened the door for […]
BELEN, NM
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smithson
KRQE News 13

KRQE-Emerson Poll: Majority of New Mexicans think crime has gotten worse

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of three articles about results from KRQE News 13’s poll. For more on the poll results related to the New Mexico governor’s race, click here. And for more on what’s driving New Mexicans to vote, click here. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Questions over crime are a perennial […]
POLITICS
utahbusiness.com

This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world

Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
DELTA, UT
Grist

Neighbors and a conservation group win key battle over illegal mine in national scenic area

The magnificent Columbia River Gorge is one of North America’s great natural wonders. Dividing Washington from Oregon, the Gorge begins where the Columbia and Deschutes rivers meet in the Cascade Mountains, creating a massive, 80-mile-long sapphire body of water, surrounded by the highest concentration of waterfalls in the world. The ecosystems here encompass everything from grasslands to rainforests, and are home to 25 endangered or threatened types of animals and plants. Two million tourists a year come to admire the Gorge’s incredible scenery.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Art#Art Works#Art Museum#Public Art#Mayan#Incan#The New York Times#Double Negative#The Southern Paiute
K99

What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?

During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
AZFamily

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
Montana Talks

A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders

Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
PHILLIPS COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has started to promote the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. How does it work?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun outreach to let Coloradans know about its new Keep Colorado Wild Pass for state parks as it gets closer to its unveiling in 2023. In March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a $29 price point for the pass, and funding from the pass goes toward initiatives for protecting wildlife habitats, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness education and outdoor equity learning programs. Passes can be used to get into any state park in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Source New Mexico

Election deniers rally behind an unrepentant Couy Griffin

The far right is rallying behind former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin following his court-ordered removal from his commission seat last week. Griffin remained unrepentant, telling a far-right radio host that the judge who ordered him off the board had no authority to do so, and suggesting that shadowy forces barred him from office in order to further supposed election fraud in the state.
OTERO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy