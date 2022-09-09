ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Washington, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Washington State
KSAT 12

Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
KSAT 12

Frio County Judge weighs in on water concerns for Derby

DERBY, Texas – Derby residents have had its water cut off since August 6 and more than a month later they’re still without water. The water provider, Derby ING, says they do not have a timeline for when water will be restored. “They need to get something done,...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Al Pastor, Al Frugoni and two one-of-a-kind boutiques. We’re making tacos galore with El Pastor es Mi Señor — who Texas Monthly says might serve the best tacos al pastor in the state. If al pastor isn’t your thing,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

