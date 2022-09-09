Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man shot on West Side goes to nearby fire station for help, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near a fire station on Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire damages home on East Side; downed power line lands on truck, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – People, pets and power lines were all concerns for San Antonio firefighters who were called to a burning East Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Hays Street, not far from North Walters Street and Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
Firefighters treating overnight shooting victim feared someone also took aim at them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters who were treating a shooting victim outside their West side fire station early Thursday morning feared for a while that they also were targeted by a shooter. The crew on duty at Fire Station No. 10, located at the corner of Culebra Road...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
KSAT 12
Lanes on Interstate 10 on East Side reopen following two wrecks in opposite directions
SAN ANTONIO – The east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the East Side have reopened following two wrecks on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation said a jackknifed big rig closed westbound lanes of I-10, near FM 1518 and west of Loop 1604. Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near that same intersection.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SAWS forced to leave low-priority water main breaks spilling water for weeks at a time
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System is dealing with a record-breaking year of water main breaks. The unprecedented year has wait times for repairs taking longer than what customers would like. Since the start of 2022, SAWS has had more than 2,200. The utility blames extreme heat...
KSAT 12
Frio County Judge weighs in on water concerns for Derby
DERBY, Texas – Derby residents have had its water cut off since August 6 and more than a month later they’re still without water. The water provider, Derby ING, says they do not have a timeline for when water will be restored. “They need to get something done,...
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
KSAT 12
Church day care left without after-school transportation after vandals steal, trash van
SAN ANTONIO – The owners of an after-school day care say vandals left their van trashed over the weekend, which kept them from being able to use it to pick up enrolled children. Jorge Zayasbazan, senior pastor at Baptist Temple Church, said the day care couldn’t just use any...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in Medical Center apartment complex shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at a Medical Center apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive on Monday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a man between...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Al Pastor, Al Frugoni and two one-of-a-kind boutiques. We’re making tacos galore with El Pastor es Mi Señor — who Texas Monthly says might serve the best tacos al pastor in the state. If al pastor isn’t your thing,...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
Comments / 1