ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Retired judge concludes no further action needed by city of Tampa on Dingfelder

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HVlH_0hoPSpbq00
Former Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder won't face any further action regarding allegations of violations of state and local ethics and public records laws following a retired judge's review. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — Right after John Dingfelder resigned his City Council seat in March, then-City Attorney Gina Grimes asked a retired Hillsborough judge to review allegations that he had violated state and city ethics and public records laws and to determine if any further action was warranted.

After four months and a $23,800 bill to the city, former Circuit Judge Gregory Holder concluded nothing more needed to be done.

But Holder lambasted Dingfelder for approaching city officials on behalf of a friend shortly after his resignation. The city’s ethics code bars former council members from doing business or representing people with issues before the city for two years after they’ve served.

As for Dingfelder’s actions while in office, though, Holder recommended that the matter be put to rest.

“While we have reviewed and reached conclusions regarding these serious allegations as to whether former councilman Dingfelder committed violations of both Florida statutes and city of Tampa Ethics code, we conclude there is no legal requirement that the city or its various representatives report such violations to any office or agency or take any other action,” Holder wrote to then-Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman on July 19.

The Tampa Bay Times received Holder’s letter and other documents following a public records request.

Dingfelder said Thursday that Holder’s letter vindicates him. Dingfelder is barred by a legal settlement reached in March with a Tampa business consultant from speaking about the case.

His attorney has said that Dingfelder resigned in the face of mounting legal fees after the consultant, Steve Michelini sued him over public record violations. Grimes declined to defend Dingfelder.

“I’ve always been clear. I’ve had an unblemished public service record for 20-plus years. And this just confirms that,” Dingfelder said.

Zelman, now city attorney, said she didn’t share Dingfelder’s opinion about Holder’s conclusions. She said the scope of his review was defined by the fact that Dingfelder had already resigned when the review began. And the city had asked Holder only to consider whether officials needed to take any further action.

“Dingfelder seems to have reached a conclusion that the report clears him and I don’t agree that’s the case,” Zelman said.

Grimes had also asked Holder to review the city’s response to some of Dingfelder’s actions after he resigned.

A licensed attorney and Realtor, Dingfelder had approached city officials in April on behalf of a friend about a South Tampa development project.

Dingfelder told city officials he was doing a favor for the friend and would not be compensated, but Holder noted Dingfelder’s “conflicted and inconsistent” statements to city staff about possible compensation in the future.

Holder wrote that he shared the city’s legal opinion that Dingfelder must follow current city ethics code, which bars him from representing friends or anyone else in city business until March 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0hoPSpbq00

“The acts committed by former councilman Dingfelder provide unmistakable evidence that he tried to benefit from his former elected position,” Holder wrote in a separate July 19 letter to Zelman.

Dingfelder said he didn’t consider helping a friend to be lobbying.

“After the city attorney and her staff helped run me out of office, they failed to inform me that I couldn’t participate in any aspect of city government, including helping a friend get through a maze of bureaucracy. Once I was informed of the city attorney’s overly strict interpretation of the city charter, I immediately stopped. And by the way, I never made a dime trying to help my friend with his project,” Dingfelder wrote in an email Thursday.

Zelman was confirmed in her new post by council members last week. She said she hoped to reset a year of high tension and mutual recriminations between Mayor Jane Castor’s administration and City Council members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s plan for its wastewater in peril after City Council vote

TAMPA — A high-profile and controversial project championed for decades by Tampa’s mayors to turn highly-treated sewage into water that is injected into the aquifer or Hillsborough River has hit a solid wall of opposition Thursday from City Council members. By a unanimous vote, council members rejected an...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa wastewater reuse project under fire again

TAMPA — For years, environmentalists and Tampa city officials have sparred over what to do with about 50 million gallons per day of highly-treated wastewater currently being dumped into Tampa Bay. The city wants to divert the wastewater to replenish the Hillsborough River, help lower salinity levels in Sulphur...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion

The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Large alligator seen strapped to bumper on Florida interstate

A Florida motorist traveled Interstate 95 with an alligator tied to the bumper over Labor Day weekend, and social media has questions ... lots of questions. It happened Saturday, Sept. 3, in Brevard County and interstate traveler Karen Kress of Tampa reports she was among those in 70-mph traffic behind the hog-tied reptile.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
Tampa Bay Times

Lawsuit against Hillsborough sheriff claims beating by deputies

TAMPA — A Tampa man is suing Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, alleging that deputies taunted, beat and slammed him into a fence post during a 2018 arrest, crushing his eye socket. Juan A. Romero, 41, also asserts that a sheriff’s dog bit into his leg during the same...
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

Florida prosecutor speaks out after DeSantis removes him: 'Feeding sugar to his diabetic base'

According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren was a “woke” prosecutor who sought to impose the radical agenda of the billionaire George Soros on the residents of Hillsborough County. DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4, after Warren said he would refuse to prosecute cases involving abortion or children’s gender-related surgeries, issues on which the ambitious governor has crusaded in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#South Tampa#Florida Statutes#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Hillsborough#Circuit#Tampa Ethics#The Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

I got tired of Florida’s ‘freedoms,’ so I moved to California | Letters

Following retirement in January I packed up my Gulfport home and moved to California after 20 years in the Tampa Bay area. Having endured eight years of Rick Scott and having already seen enough of Florida “freedom” under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ultra-political pandemic response, I was not surprised that Florida was No. 1 in deaths per capita of the most populous states since vaccines became widely available.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Clearwater housing project had a green light. Then Scientology stepped in.

CLEARWATER — The Church of Scientology was calling again, so Shawn Wilson, a developer planning an 81-unit affordable housing project downtown, quickly hung up. He then typed an email to Scientology legal director Sarah Heller, apologizing for ending their call abruptly. He asked her to write what she wanted to say in an email instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Tampa Bay Times

Quiet hurricane season? Not for long, Tampa Bay meteorologists say

It has been well over a month since the Atlantic Ocean has had any rumblings of tropical storm activity. There have been only three named storms so far this year. The last was Tropical Storm Colin, which fizzled out along the South Carolina coast over the Fourth of July weekend.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy