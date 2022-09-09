Retired judge concludes no further action needed by city of Tampa on Dingfelder

Former Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder won't face any further action regarding allegations of violations of state and local ethics and public records laws following a retired judge's review. [ OCTAVIO JONES | Tampa Bay Times ]

TAMPA — Right after John Dingfelder resigned his City Council seat in March, then-City Attorney Gina Grimes asked a retired Hillsborough judge to review allegations that he had violated state and city ethics and public records laws and to determine if any further action was warranted.

After four months and a $23,800 bill to the city, former Circuit Judge Gregory Holder concluded nothing more needed to be done.

But Holder lambasted Dingfelder for approaching city officials on behalf of a friend shortly after his resignation. The city’s ethics code bars former council members from doing business or representing people with issues before the city for two years after they’ve served.

As for Dingfelder’s actions while in office, though, Holder recommended that the matter be put to rest.

“While we have reviewed and reached conclusions regarding these serious allegations as to whether former councilman Dingfelder committed violations of both Florida statutes and city of Tampa Ethics code, we conclude there is no legal requirement that the city or its various representatives report such violations to any office or agency or take any other action,” Holder wrote to then-Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman on July 19.

The Tampa Bay Times received Holder’s letter and other documents following a public records request.

Dingfelder said Thursday that Holder’s letter vindicates him. Dingfelder is barred by a legal settlement reached in March with a Tampa business consultant from speaking about the case.

His attorney has said that Dingfelder resigned in the face of mounting legal fees after the consultant, Steve Michelini sued him over public record violations. Grimes declined to defend Dingfelder.

“I’ve always been clear. I’ve had an unblemished public service record for 20-plus years. And this just confirms that,” Dingfelder said.

Zelman, now city attorney, said she didn’t share Dingfelder’s opinion about Holder’s conclusions. She said the scope of his review was defined by the fact that Dingfelder had already resigned when the review began. And the city had asked Holder only to consider whether officials needed to take any further action.

“Dingfelder seems to have reached a conclusion that the report clears him and I don’t agree that’s the case,” Zelman said.

Grimes had also asked Holder to review the city’s response to some of Dingfelder’s actions after he resigned.

A licensed attorney and Realtor, Dingfelder had approached city officials in April on behalf of a friend about a South Tampa development project.

Dingfelder told city officials he was doing a favor for the friend and would not be compensated, but Holder noted Dingfelder’s “conflicted and inconsistent” statements to city staff about possible compensation in the future.

Holder wrote that he shared the city’s legal opinion that Dingfelder must follow current city ethics code, which bars him from representing friends or anyone else in city business until March 2024.

“The acts committed by former councilman Dingfelder provide unmistakable evidence that he tried to benefit from his former elected position,” Holder wrote in a separate July 19 letter to Zelman.

Dingfelder said he didn’t consider helping a friend to be lobbying.

“After the city attorney and her staff helped run me out of office, they failed to inform me that I couldn’t participate in any aspect of city government, including helping a friend get through a maze of bureaucracy. Once I was informed of the city attorney’s overly strict interpretation of the city charter, I immediately stopped. And by the way, I never made a dime trying to help my friend with his project,” Dingfelder wrote in an email Thursday.

Zelman was confirmed in her new post by council members last week. She said she hoped to reset a year of high tension and mutual recriminations between Mayor Jane Castor’s administration and City Council members.