FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 14 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Three people in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and Keefe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man killed in Milwaukee near 19th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night, Sept. 14 near 19th and Keefe. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Milwaukee police are investigating what led to this. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others

MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with SUV

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The driver of a motorcycle is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV Tuesday night, Sept. 13. It happened around 8:28 p.m. near Madison Street and Kilps Drive in Waukesha. According to the Waukesha Police Department, dispatch received multiple calls reporting the crash. Police and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North

MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision. Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

91st and Fond du Lac crash; motorcycle, car collide, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and automobile that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 91st and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:37 p.m. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, struck the automobile while traveling...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee police service dog welcomed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 15 announced the addition of a new four-legged member of the force. CRUSH, a 9-month-old golden retriever, is the department's facility service dog – the first ever for MPD. According to the department, CRUSH stands for "Canine Response Unconditionally Supporting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition

MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a little over a block away from Brady Street at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police said one person hospitalized in "grave" condition. Gunshots and screaming woke neighbors shortly before 2 a.m. That's when police said two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Tuesday, Sept. 13 of fatally stabbing the mother of his kids in 2016. Fredrick Ramsey, 37, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexandria Taylor. He had initially been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

