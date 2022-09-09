Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 14 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Milwaukee. Three people in the fleeing vehicle ran from the scene. According to police, the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and Keefe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run on Brady Street, suspect vehicle sought
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed in Milwaukee near 19th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night, Sept. 14 near 19th and Keefe. The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Milwaukee police are investigating what led to this. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1 killed, 4 hurt along Brady, petition seeks to save others
MILWAUKEE - There is a community-led effort to make changes to Brady Street after a fatal hit-and-run Sunday, Sept. 11 and a shooting two days later that injured four. On Sunday night, Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street near Brady and Franklin. His friend, Brian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash with SUV
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The driver of a motorcycle is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV Tuesday night, Sept. 13. It happened around 8:28 p.m. near Madison Street and Kilps Drive in Waukesha. According to the Waukesha Police Department, dispatch received multiple calls reporting the crash. Police and...
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. The driver suffered a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crashes Monday night, drivers hurt
MPD responded to two, separate crashes. In one, the driver lost control and hit a tree before striking another vehicle. In the other, the driver hit a house.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad in crash near 76th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A crash involving a Milwaukee County sheriff's squad was caught on camera Wednesday, Sept. 14. Video from the intersection of 76th and Burleigh shows the collision. Based on the video, it's hard to tell who was at fault. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office...
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
91st and Fond du Lac crash; motorcycle, car collide, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and automobile that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 91st and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 8:37 p.m. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, struck the automobile while traveling...
CBS 58
Quadruple shooting leaves one in grave condition
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that took place early on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near Hamilton and Warren. Police say around 1:41 a.m. a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee sustained serious but non-fatal injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they are all in stable condition and expected to survive. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in grave condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee police service dog welcomed
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 15 announced the addition of a new four-legged member of the force. CRUSH, a 9-month-old golden retriever, is the department's facility service dog – the first ever for MPD. According to the department, CRUSH stands for "Canine Response Unconditionally Supporting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition
MILWAUKEEE - Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a little over a block away from Brady Street at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police said one person hospitalized in "grave" condition. Gunshots and screaming woke neighbors shortly before 2 a.m. That's when police said two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Tuesday, Sept. 13 of fatally stabbing the mother of his kids in 2016. Fredrick Ramsey, 37, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Alexandria Taylor. He had initially been charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal...
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks status hearing for Milwaukee case
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Sept. 15 for a status conference hearing. He will not be making any changes to his attorney representation. A final pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17. The case...
Comments / 4