11Alive
Gwinnett County Police officer facing charges after deadly Hall County crash
ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged with vehicular homicide after a deadly crash that killed a moped driver in Hall County last week. Georgia State Patrol said early on Sept. 9, they responded to a two vehicle crash on McEver Road at J. White Road.
11Alive
Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
11Alive
22-year-old man shot dead after lunging at officers with knife during domestic dispute, GBI says
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County Police Wednesday night after he lunged at officers with a knife following a domestic dispute in Marietta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. A 911 call regarding a domestic dispute came in around 8:17 p.m. and...
11Alive
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
11Alive
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
11Alive
Man attacked in Roswell Area Park left 'in a pool of blood,' police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night, left "in a pool of" his own blood, Roswell Police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed a man lying on the edge of the trail around 9:25 p.m. When he walked over closer to the man, he realized the man was injured and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
11Alive
Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old
JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Yasmin Janee' Travick. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Monday. Travick's Mom, Latara Ogelsby said no one in her daughter's circle has heard from her since Sunday, Sept. 11. "Pretty...
Protestors set fire to illegally dumped tires at Atlanta's 'Cop City', DeKalb Fire says
ATLANTA — Crews extinguished a large grass fire Wednesday after a group of environmental protestors allegedly set fire to illegally dumped fires at "Cop City" in Atlanta, according to DeKalb Fire Department. Firefighters were called to an area just outside of the Atlanta Police Department training facility where they...
11Alive
Child hit by officer in marked patrol car, APD says
ATLANTA — A child was hit by an Atlanta Police officer in a marked patrol car Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. APD said it happened at the intersection of Lanier St. NW and Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, not far from Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge near Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood.
11Alive
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta Thursday, according to authorities. Koleski was a longtime...
Pedestrian killed on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night in Brookhaven, police say. It happened in front of a shopping center at 3925 Peachtree Road in the city limits. "It appears the pedestrian attempted to cross Peachtree Rd outside the crosswalk and was struck...
11Alive
City of Marietta names new police chief
MARIETTA, Ga. — After a nationwide search, the City of Marietta's quest for a new police chief is now over. Interim Chief Marty Ferrell has officially been named as the head of the Marietta Police Department. He joined the police department in 1990 and has since served the city...
1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
11Alive
APD releases surveillance video of suspect in connection to shooting at Woodruff Park
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect who they believe shot a man at Woodruff Park. The shooting took place Saturday around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS critically hurt, according to APD.
11Alive
School bus rear-ended by truck in Gwinnett County; no students on board
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was rear ended by a truck on Wednesday morning, however, no students were on board. The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened at Singleton Road and Harbins Road in Norcross. Neither driver was injured, but the driver of the truck was...
Grady Hospital to get $130M, 200 beds to offset closing of Atlanta Medical Center, Kemp says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan Thursday to inject new money into Grady Hospital and help it expand to offset for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The governor said in a press conference at the Capitol that $130 million would go to Grady out of Georgia's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the hospital to add 200 beds.
11Alive
50-year-old man shot, killed near Downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 159 Forsyth St. SW, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in the chest. APD said he was found on the sidewalk by someone passing by.
Hours-long SWAT confrontation with woman ‘in mental health crisis’ ends with arrest, no shots fired
EAST POINT, Ga. — A tense standoff in an East Point neighborhood that lasted for more than four hours – between the SWAT team and a woman inside her home who they believed was armed – ended Tuesday night with no shots fired and the woman taken safely into custody.
