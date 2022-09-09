ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

11Alive

Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski. Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Koleski was a longtime deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man attacked in Roswell Area Park left 'in a pool of blood,' police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night, left "in a pool of" his own blood, Roswell Police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed a man lying on the edge of the trail around 9:25 p.m. When he walked over closer to the man, he realized the man was injured and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia: Jonesboro Police searching for 21-year-old

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 21-year-old Yasmin Janee' Travick. Police said a missing persons report was filed on Monday. Travick's Mom, Latara Ogelsby said no one in her daughter's circle has heard from her since Sunday, Sept. 11. "Pretty...
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Child hit by officer in marked patrol car, APD says

ATLANTA — A child was hit by an Atlanta Police officer in a marked patrol car Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. APD said it happened at the intersection of Lanier St. NW and Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, not far from Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge near Atlanta's West Lake neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

City of Marietta names new police chief

MARIETTA, Ga. — After a nationwide search, the City of Marietta's quest for a new police chief is now over. Interim Chief Marty Ferrell has officially been named as the head of the Marietta Police Department. He joined the police department in 1990 and has since served the city...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

50-year-old man shot, killed near Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 159 Forsyth St. SW, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in the chest. APD said he was found on the sidewalk by someone passing by.
ATLANTA, GA

