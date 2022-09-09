ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night, left "in a pool of" his own blood, Roswell Police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed a man lying on the edge of the trail around 9:25 p.m. When he walked over closer to the man, he realized the man was injured and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO