ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast

Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN. First responders received...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy