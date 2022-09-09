Read full article on original website
Five South Haven firefighters to be honored and remembered at weekend memorial Saturday
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Five South Haven firefighters are set to be honored and remembered at a memorial scheduled for this Saturday, September 17. According to a South Haven Area Emergency Services spokesperson, the memorial happens on the third Saturday in September when firefighters from across the state and their families cone together to remember the men and women of the Michigan Fire Service.
Holland Hospital to Hold Thursday Afternoon Job Fair
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Not only is the “help wanted” sign out at Holland Hospital, but the proverbial red carpet will be rolled out tomorrow afternoon for job hopefuls. From 3-6 PM outside of the hospital (602 Michigan Ave.), a tent will be set...
Considering Future of Historic Greenhouses & South Shore Village Before Holland City Council Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – Addressing the past and looking ahead to the future are on the agenda before the Holland City Council tonight. No final word will be handed down during the 6 PM Study Session, but the Tulip City’s governing panel is slated to review the final proposed process for the historic city greenhouses off of State Street, across from Evergreen Commons. There was an open house and a day-long workshop back in February to go over ideas for the buildings, some of which have been on the site for 110 years.
Pamela June Reynolds
Pamela June Reynolds, age 79 of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Pam was born in Holland on December 21, 1942, to Donald and Cora (Baker) Klokkert. She was a graduate of Holland High School and retired from Textron. Pam was a. longtime member of Fellowship Church in Holland,...
Ronald Kolean
Ronald Kolean, age 77, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Ronald was born on April 27, 1945, in Holland.
Phyllis Kragt
Phyllis Kragt, age 89, of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Phyllis was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church in Holland. She was also a faithful member of the ladies’ Bible study. Phyllis was a faithful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in...
Henrietta Kleinheksel
Henrietta Kleinheksel, age 94, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 12, 2022. Henrietta was born on August 17, 1928 in Rock Valley, Iowa to Marinus and Minnie (Maasen) Rozeboom. She and her 4 siblings later moved to Holland where Hennie graduated from Holland High School and worked at Snack Shack and Holland Shoe Factory.
Holland Police Log September 12-13, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
West Olive Woman Earns Obama Foundation Scholarship
CHICAGO (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – A West Olive woman is in line for some help from a foundation established by the 44th President of the United States. Mariel Vander Schuur, a junior at the University of Michigan, was named yesterday as one of 100 recipients of the initial Voyager Scholarship program. The effort by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, through a $100 million personal contribution by Airbnb co-founder Brian Chesky to the Obama Foundation, aims to financially help students who plan to pursue a career in public service through funding their studies, travel and networking.
Suspect Arraigned in Jenison House Fire Case
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 14, 2022) – A 29-year-old Grandville man is free on $50,000 bond following a Wednesday arraignment in Hudsonville District Court. Scott Aaron Hargitt was arrested last Friday after an incident in a subdivision west of the Baldwin Street-Cottonwood Drive shopping complex in which a Melody Lane residence sustained substantial fire damage and a pick up truck was parked in the front yard of that dwelling. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, with state police fire investigators assisting local detectives on the matter.
