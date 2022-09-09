Buck Off Podcast: Notre Dame review, C.J. Stroud’s new confidence level, and our Arkansas State report

Ohio State will take on Toledo this Saturday evening for the third and final non-conference contest before Big Ten play. Already a quarter into the 2022 campaign, the Buckeyes will be looking to continue improving in every aspect on the field, but have proven they’re more than capable of being one of the top teams on both sides of the ball so far. Not a perfect product just yet, to continue on the trajectory the staff and players want, this matchup against an in-state foe is another chance to really get things clicking.

