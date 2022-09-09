Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Man shot on West Side goes to nearby fire station for help, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near a fire station on Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Firefighters treating overnight shooting victim feared someone also took aim at them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters who were treating a shooting victim outside their West side fire station early Thursday morning feared for a while that they also were targeted by a shooter. The crew on duty at Fire Station No. 10, located at the corner of Culebra Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
KSAT 12
Lanes on Interstate 10 on East Side reopen following two wrecks in opposite directions
SAN ANTONIO – The east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the East Side have reopened following two wrecks on Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation said a jackknifed big rig closed westbound lanes of I-10, near FM 1518 and west of Loop 1604. Another crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near that same intersection.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in Medical Center apartment complex shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at a Medical Center apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive on Monday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a man between...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
KSAT 12
All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
Church day care left without after-school transportation after vandals steal, trash van
SAN ANTONIO – The owners of an after-school day care say vandals left their van trashed over the weekend, which kept them from being able to use it to pick up enrolled children. Jorge Zayasbazan, senior pastor at Baptist Temple Church, said the day care couldn’t just use any...
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated assault outside East Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for an aggravated assault. The incident occurred July 8 around 10:30 p.m. at a Chevron Food Mart in the 4000 block of East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
Comments / 0