San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
KSAT 12

All 5 teen suspects in custody following carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart

SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police said all five suspects wanted in connection with the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested. The suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 19, had been wanted since the incident that took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, outside the store in the 500 block of South State Highway 123 Bypass.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

