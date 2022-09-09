ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Jahan Loh x G-SHOCK Singapore Limited Edition Recalls Artist's Last Graffiti Work

Contemporary artist Jahan Loh has dropped an exclusive G-SHOCK offered in a presentation box reflecting his last graffiti work. The limited edition GA-110JAH22-2A is exclusive to South East Asia G-SHOCK stores and carries the Singaporean artist’s signature blue and pink color palette across its dial, case and strap with light blue and pink accents, including Loh’s signature on the dial and Singapore’s co-ordinates. The color scheme is reflected through the eye-catching choice of a light grey-on-purple LCD display.
hypebeast.com

Inges Idee and AllRightsReserved's Art Installations Tower Over New Landmark in Shanghai

The joint effort looks to harmonize a community through an up close and personal experience of art. Inges Idee and AllRightsReserved have taken over Shanghai’s latest landmark Mixc World with a colossal installation of works embracing the new development. The project marks the German art collective’s first ever major permanent outdoor art installation as AllRightsReserved makes its return to the city following a collaborative effort with Joan Cornellà.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Reconnects with adidas to Outfit the ADIMATIC

Both NEIGHBORHOOD and are well known collaborators in the sneaker and streetwear worlds, including a lengthy history of working together. In June, the two connected with INVINCIBLE to outfit the adidas Campus once again. Now, the duo takes on one of adidas Originals’ latest retro silhouettes, the ADIMATIC. Reintroduced in 2022, the ADIMATIC has already been reworked by atmos and Human Made as it continues to trend in East Asian markets.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection

Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"

Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

ASICS Presents the Eco-Friendly GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95

Nowadays, brands are more focused than ever on achievable sustainability initiatives that offset the inherent waste generated in the production of consumer goods. As a result, one ongoing race in eco-friendliness with regards to sneakers has been to produce a sneaker with the lowest amount of life cycle CO2e emissions. Recently, adidas and Allbirds teamed up to claim the throne with the Allbirds x adidas ADIZERO 2.94kg CO2e. However,
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

KARL LAGERFELD Launches Capsule Collection "Cara Loves Karl" During NYFW, Designed by Cara Delevingne

Founded by the lateKarl Lagerfeld, the brand released a uni-sex collection designed by his dear friend and colleague Cara Delevingne. The capsule embodies the two’s mutual philosophies and passions they shared during their friendship. With signature looks featuring gender-neutral designing, transformability, and fine tailoring, it gives its wearer the bonds to express themselves with no limit. To symbolize the two’s shared values, the collection uses sustainable materials and has an inclusive size range from XXS to XXL.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Is For the Punks and Pearly Kings and Queens That Made London

Commencing with a one-minute silence, one of the U.K.’s brightest designers — Daniel W. Fletcher — hasn’t just returned to London Fashion Week, he has officially kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 season. For FW22, Fletcher paid homage to his late father with his body of work, “Before the Morning Comes,” showing a darker side to the designer while littering in references to rock culture and the memories he shared with his dad.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Check Out Nike's Federation Jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With just over two months until the world’s finest soccer federations battle it out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar anticipation is rising to a fever pitch, and. is adding fuel to the footy fire with the reveal of their home and away federation jerseys for the World Cup’s latest installment. The Swoosh is representing 13 countries in total — the USA, England, France, Poland, Qatar, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Canada, Croatia, Australia, South Korea and Brazil — and each design celebrates the rich football culture of its home country.
FIFA
hypebeast.com

WHO DECIDES WAR SS23 Offers Up a Taste of the Caribbean

For WHO DECIDES WAR leaders Everard Best a.k.a. Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore, the brand’s signature denim-focused design cadence usually comes with a slightly militant discussion. But for the brand’s latest offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the creative duo took a lifted and more vibrant approach to carving out its new pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

IZZY DU's "PROVENANCE" is Built Around the Enchantment of Wonder and Possibility

Crafting her path in the world of fashion, Chinese-Canadian designer Izzy Du has developed a challenging understanding of form. Currently based in London, Du attended Central Saint Martins and graduated from the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Fashion Department in 2021. Following an impressive showing with her graduate collection, Du is now ready to showcase the future of her eponymous label, IZZY DU, building on the themes and focus of her 2021 prelude.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

CLOT Taps Into Ancient Folklore for FW22 "Altered Beast" Collection

After debuting its Jordan Delta 2 collaboration, CLOT presents its Fall/Winter 2022 “Altered Beast” collection. Inspired by the mythical creatures found at the core of different ancient folklore in cultures around the world, CLOT celebrates those historical beasts with explosive mixing and matching across a range of silhouettes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Patagonia’s Founder Gave Away His Company to Save the Planet

Patagonia is starting a new chapter—and so is its founder. The outdoor apparel brand known for its signature puffer vests—the favorite fashion choice seemingly every CEO and tech bro—has announced that its billionaire founder Yvon Chouinard has donated the company to a trust and a nonprofit. The move, the founder says, aligns with its mission to save the planet from climate change.  Chouinard explained the reasons behind the shocking move in an open letter published on the company’s website. “It’s been nearly 50 years since we began our experiment in responsible business, and we are just getting started,” he wrote. “If we...
ENVIRONMENT
hypebeast.com

Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear

On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'

Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Coach SS23 Tailors to the Eccentric Escapist

For Spring/Summer 2023, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers envisioned a tranquil New York City pier as the collection’s fashion-week birthplace. Under sunrise-inspired hues, a grand, dreamlike boardwalk and strikingly realistic city street plopped down inside the Park Avenue Armory, where the brand chose to debut its latest range. Prior...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

