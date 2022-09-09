Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Jahan Loh x G-SHOCK Singapore Limited Edition Recalls Artist's Last Graffiti Work
Contemporary artist Jahan Loh has dropped an exclusive G-SHOCK offered in a presentation box reflecting his last graffiti work. The limited edition GA-110JAH22-2A is exclusive to South East Asia G-SHOCK stores and carries the Singaporean artist’s signature blue and pink color palette across its dial, case and strap with light blue and pink accents, including Loh’s signature on the dial and Singapore’s co-ordinates. The color scheme is reflected through the eye-catching choice of a light grey-on-purple LCD display.
hypebeast.com
Timberland’s “BOLD” Move for FW22 Introduces a New Product Lineup
As a global outdoor and work-inspired brand, Timberland has built a solid reputation for melding elements of street style with nature. Its iconic yellow work boot has become a global, wardrobe staple. And with celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, the brand is showing no signs of slowing down productivity.
hypebeast.com
Gucci's New adidas Gazelle Colorways Offer Pairs for the Bold or Subtle Sneakerhead
Yesterday, Alessandro Michele‘s Gucci released its comprehensive Fall 2022 “Exquisite” collection, delivering a smattering of dazzling ready-to-wear alongside a large array of collaborative. looks, most of which leant towards regal Renaissance themes. Now, the house follows up on its footwear with the introduction of two new adidas...
hypebeast.com
Denim Tears Celebrates Skepta's Artwork With Limited-Edition Collaborative Capsule
Skepta has proven himself as more than a grime OG, as the U.K. rapper has not just seen his painting Mama Goes to Market sell for almost $95,000 USD at Sotheby’s, but also celebrates this achievement now with a capsule collection in collaboration with Tremaine Emory‘s imprint, Denim Tears.
hypebeast.com
Inges Idee and AllRightsReserved's Art Installations Tower Over New Landmark in Shanghai
The joint effort looks to harmonize a community through an up close and personal experience of art. Inges Idee and AllRightsReserved have taken over Shanghai’s latest landmark Mixc World with a colossal installation of works embracing the new development. The project marks the German art collective’s first ever major permanent outdoor art installation as AllRightsReserved makes its return to the city following a collaborative effort with Joan Cornellà.
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Reconnects with adidas to Outfit the ADIMATIC
Both NEIGHBORHOOD and are well known collaborators in the sneaker and streetwear worlds, including a lengthy history of working together. In June, the two connected with INVINCIBLE to outfit the adidas Campus once again. Now, the duo takes on one of adidas Originals’ latest retro silhouettes, the ADIMATIC. Reintroduced in 2022, the ADIMATIC has already been reworked by atmos and Human Made as it continues to trend in East Asian markets.
hypebeast.com
FFFPOSTALSERVICE's Inaugural FW22 Collection is a "Departure Into The Void"
Described as “A Never Ending Sci-Fi Motion Picture,” Seoul-based FFFPOSTALSERVICE has forged a loyal following with its intermittent drops in recent years. Further cementing its place in the world of fashion, Founder and Creative Director, Jonathan Choe, has put together the label’s inaugural collection. Dubbed “Departure Into...
hypebeast.com
XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection
Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
hypebeast.com
atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"
Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Presents the Eco-Friendly GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95
Nowadays, brands are more focused than ever on achievable sustainability initiatives that offset the inherent waste generated in the production of consumer goods. As a result, one ongoing race in eco-friendliness with regards to sneakers has been to produce a sneaker with the lowest amount of life cycle CO2e emissions. Recently, adidas and Allbirds teamed up to claim the throne with the Allbirds x adidas ADIZERO 2.94kg CO2e. However,
hypebeast.com
KARL LAGERFELD Launches Capsule Collection "Cara Loves Karl" During NYFW, Designed by Cara Delevingne
Founded by the lateKarl Lagerfeld, the brand released a uni-sex collection designed by his dear friend and colleague Cara Delevingne. The capsule embodies the two’s mutual philosophies and passions they shared during their friendship. With signature looks featuring gender-neutral designing, transformability, and fine tailoring, it gives its wearer the bonds to express themselves with no limit. To symbolize the two’s shared values, the collection uses sustainable materials and has an inclusive size range from XXS to XXL.
hypebeast.com
Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Is For the Punks and Pearly Kings and Queens That Made London
Commencing with a one-minute silence, one of the U.K.’s brightest designers — Daniel W. Fletcher — hasn’t just returned to London Fashion Week, he has officially kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 season. For FW22, Fletcher paid homage to his late father with his body of work, “Before the Morning Comes,” showing a darker side to the designer while littering in references to rock culture and the memories he shared with his dad.
hypebeast.com
Check Out Nike's Federation Jerseys for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
With just over two months until the world’s finest soccer federations battle it out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar anticipation is rising to a fever pitch, and. is adding fuel to the footy fire with the reveal of their home and away federation jerseys for the World Cup’s latest installment. The Swoosh is representing 13 countries in total — the USA, England, France, Poland, Qatar, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Canada, Croatia, Australia, South Korea and Brazil — and each design celebrates the rich football culture of its home country.
FIFA・
hypebeast.com
WHO DECIDES WAR SS23 Offers Up a Taste of the Caribbean
For WHO DECIDES WAR leaders Everard Best a.k.a. Ev Bravado and Tela D’Amore, the brand’s signature denim-focused design cadence usually comes with a slightly militant discussion. But for the brand’s latest offering for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, the creative duo took a lifted and more vibrant approach to carving out its new pieces.
hypebeast.com
IZZY DU's "PROVENANCE" is Built Around the Enchantment of Wonder and Possibility
Crafting her path in the world of fashion, Chinese-Canadian designer Izzy Du has developed a challenging understanding of form. Currently based in London, Du attended Central Saint Martins and graduated from the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Fashion Department in 2021. Following an impressive showing with her graduate collection, Du is now ready to showcase the future of her eponymous label, IZZY DU, building on the themes and focus of her 2021 prelude.
hypebeast.com
CLOT Taps Into Ancient Folklore for FW22 "Altered Beast" Collection
After debuting its Jordan Delta 2 collaboration, CLOT presents its Fall/Winter 2022 “Altered Beast” collection. Inspired by the mythical creatures found at the core of different ancient folklore in cultures around the world, CLOT celebrates those historical beasts with explosive mixing and matching across a range of silhouettes.
Patagonia’s Founder Gave Away His Company to Save the Planet
Patagonia is starting a new chapter—and so is its founder. The outdoor apparel brand known for its signature puffer vests—the favorite fashion choice seemingly every CEO and tech bro—has announced that its billionaire founder Yvon Chouinard has donated the company to a trust and a nonprofit. The move, the founder says, aligns with its mission to save the planet from climate change. Chouinard explained the reasons behind the shocking move in an open letter published on the company’s website. “It’s been nearly 50 years since we began our experiment in responsible business, and we are just getting started,” he wrote. “If we...
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
hypebeast.com
Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'
Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
hypebeast.com
Coach SS23 Tailors to the Eccentric Escapist
For Spring/Summer 2023, Coach creative director Stuart Vevers envisioned a tranquil New York City pier as the collection’s fashion-week birthplace. Under sunrise-inspired hues, a grand, dreamlike boardwalk and strikingly realistic city street plopped down inside the Park Avenue Armory, where the brand chose to debut its latest range. Prior...
