Des Moines, IA

Why is there a giant harp over Third Street in downtown Des Moines? Meet the Sonic Butterfly

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 6 days ago
If you're wondering about the dozens of strings stretching across Third Street from Cowles Commons to the Des Moines Civic Center, it's not a massive spiderweb created to snag monster-sized insects.

It's a giant string instrument dubbed the Sonic Butterfly. The working instrument under construction is for free performances starting Thursday.

"Some of the strings are going to be as long as 200 feet," said Andrea Brook, the creator of the musical contraption adorning downtown Des Moines. "If you’ve ever experienced a Tibetan singing bowl — Tibetan singing bowls are made of brass — my strings are also made of brass.”

Also like a Tibetan singing bowl, Brook's creation may be beautiful to behold, but its main purpose is musical.

What is a Sonic Butterfly?

The centerpiece of the performance, the Sonic Butterfly, features two resonating chambers in the shape of butterflies accompanied by projections and LED lights.

Though Brook says the instrument may sound like a cello or viola, it technically falls into another category.

“She’s a harp. She’s set up like a piano (with chromatic scales). She’s acoustic… with resonating chambers that are just like the body of an acoustic guitar," she explained. “I’m not plucking the string — I’m running my fingers along the string and that’s creating the sound coming out of the instrument.”

More upcoming events:Everything to know about the World Food & Music Festival from new vendors to headliners

As Brook does this, observers may notice the performer wearing gloves and see what appears to be dust coming off of the strings. That substance is actual violin resin applied to create traction on the brass strings.

One of Brook's favorite parts of performing is seeing the wonderstruck reactions of audience members. People of all ages, genders and backgrounds, she said, find fascination in different aspects of Sonic Butterfly.

"If you’re an architect and you’re seeing how a building has been used for the bridge of the instrument," Brook said. "If you’re a musician and you’re enjoying the musicality of how 200-foot strings can affect the musicality of an instrument, it doesn’t really matter … it just appeals to everyone.”

When does Sonic Butterfly perform?

"Sonic Butterfly" is a free family-friendly concert spanning three days starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. On Friday there will be performances at noon, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., followed by three performances on Saturday at 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

All upcoming performances are free to attend with more information available through desmoinesperformingarts.org.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

