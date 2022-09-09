Gov. Kim Reynolds launches first TV ad: 'Washington could learn a thing or two from Iowa'

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has launched the first television ad of her reelection campaign.

Her Democratic opponent, Deidre DeJear, conversely, is still giving no indication when she will have ads on the air.

Reynold's ad, titled "Today," contrasts policies she has signed into law in Iowa with national politics.

Featuring twangy rock music and scenes of a farmer driving a red pickup through the Iowa countryside, the ad opens with radio channels flipping between news headlines of "controversy in Washington," "gridlock in Congress" and "another Biden spending plan."

►More on the governor's race: Iowa voters say education is a critical issue this year. Here's how it's shaping the campaign

"Washington could learn a thing or two from Iowa," a voiceover says.

The ad touts several laws Reynolds has signed over the past two years, including

The 30-second ad will air on cable and broadcast television, online and on digital streaming services, according to a news release from the Reynolds campaign.

The new ad does not name DeJear. But it follows Reynolds on the campaign trail, contrasting what she says are struggles under Democratic leadership in Washington with how Iowa's Republican majority is governing.

It's a theme she focused on when she gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year, a speech that raised her profile on a national stage.

In a statement, DeJear said Reynolds' priorities are misplaced.

"This shows us exactly where Reynolds' focus is: Washington D.C.," DeJear said. "She should spend less time focused on her national agenda and more time focused on solutions for our state."

Reynolds is going on television as she holds a large fundraising advantage over DeJear in the race. Reynolds had more than $5.2 million in cash on hand as of the mid-July campaign finance reporting deadline while DeJear had just over $500,000.

A July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Reynolds holds a 17-point lead in the race, with 48% of likely midterm voters supporting her versus 31% for DeJear. Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart had 5% support in the poll.

Reynolds' focus on contrasting her record with national issues comes as that same Iowa Poll found President Joe Biden had hit a new low in approval rating, at 27%. The same poll found a historic number of Iowans — 84% — feel the country is headed in the wrong direction.

That number is significantly higher than the plurality of Iowans, 46%, who said the state of Iowa is headed down the wrong track.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.