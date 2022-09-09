ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Kim Reynolds launches first TV ad: 'Washington could learn a thing or two from Iowa'

By Ian Richardson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAHr8_0hoPOMjv00

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has launched the first television ad of her reelection campaign.

Her Democratic opponent, Deidre DeJear, conversely, is still giving no indication when she will have ads on the air.

Reynold's ad, titled "Today," contrasts policies she has signed into law in Iowa with national politics.

Featuring twangy rock music and scenes of a farmer driving a red pickup through the Iowa countryside, the ad opens with radio channels flipping between news headlines of "controversy in Washington," "gridlock in Congress" and "another Biden spending plan."

More on the governor's race: Iowa voters say education is a critical issue this year. Here's how it's shaping the campaign

"Washington could learn a thing or two from Iowa," a voiceover says.

The ad touts several laws Reynolds has signed over the past two years, including

The 30-second ad will air on cable and broadcast television, online and on digital streaming services, according to a news release from the Reynolds campaign.

The new ad does not name DeJear. But it follows Reynolds on the campaign trail, contrasting what she says are struggles under Democratic leadership in Washington with how Iowa's Republican majority is governing.

It's a theme she focused on when she gave the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year, a speech that raised her profile on a national stage.

In a statement, DeJear said Reynolds' priorities are misplaced.

"This shows us exactly where Reynolds' focus is: Washington D.C.," DeJear said. "She should spend less time focused on her national agenda and more time focused on solutions for our state."

Reynolds is going on television as she holds a large fundraising advantage over DeJear in the race. Reynolds had more than $5.2 million in cash on hand as of the mid-July campaign finance reporting deadline while DeJear had just over $500,000.

A July Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Reynolds holds a 17-point lead in the race, with 48% of likely midterm voters supporting her versus 31% for DeJear. Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart had 5% support in the poll.

Reynolds' focus on contrasting her record with national issues comes as that same Iowa Poll found President Joe Biden had hit a new low in approval rating, at 27%. The same poll found a historic number of Iowans — 84% — feel the country is headed in the wrong direction.

That number is significantly higher than the plurality of Iowans, 46%, who said the state of Iowa is headed down the wrong track.

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at irichardson@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8254, or on Twitter at @DMRIanR.

Comments / 81

Daniel Harken
6d ago

Right it could learn that Iowas gov is a drunk and its republican leaders are busy destroying it. Iowa unless it votes blue will become a failed state.

Reply(14)
55
IowaChillin
6d ago

Learn what? How to diminish Iowa public schools and maintain one of the countries lowest minimum wages which hurts Iowans by losing the top teachers, nurses, and doctors? By giving a unfair share of tax revenues to much smaller rural areas ( your voting base) instead of using it to foster growth in more populated areas of the state? By not keeping young Iowans in the state here after graduation? By being a sycophant to a Con-Man and Crook? By trying over and over to make abortion illegal in all cases in Iowa? By ignoring and giving as little money as possible to CPS and the foster care system?

Reply
26
Virginia Smith
5d ago

look what has happened to schools in Iowa during these so-called republican years. we used to be one of the top in the nation, now thanks to terry and kim the funding for schools is gone into the riches pockets and our children and teachers are suffering. and she wants to give away what money the schools do get to the "private" schools. how foolish!!

Reply
17
Related
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Richardson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Campaign Finance#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democratic#Congress
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

If Republicans can't run against Democrats on abortion, they can't run against them on anything

There’s a bipartisan consensus that the Democrats' "stunning turnaround" in recent polls has a lot to do with abortion. Pew found that from March to August the percentage who said abortion was "very important" for the 2022 elections went from 43% to 56%. And during that time 538 recorded Republicans going from the 2.1% lead in the genetic ballot over Democrats to a 0.9% deficit.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy