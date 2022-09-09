ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who scored better? Who did worse? Find out with our exclusive Iowa assessment database

By Mike Trautmann, Des Moines Register
Science is up. Math is down.

And English is somewhere in between.

New test scores are out for the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress. The spring tests focus on math, science and English language arts and are given to students in third through eighth grades, as well as those in 10th and 11th grades.

School officials are expected to use the results to help reach students who fell behind during the pandemic.

So, which school districts improved, and which did more poorly? We have the results in our exclusive database.

From Adair-Casey to Woodward-Granger, you'll find district proficiency scores for fifth-, eighth- and 10th-graders in math, science and English language arts.

Click here to look up all the scores .

