Sioux Falls, SD

From apple orchards to pumpkin patches, here’s your guide to fall activities around Sioux Falls

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 6 days ago
Pumpkin spice lattes are back in coffee shops, and you know what that means, fall is just around the corner.

Celebrate the season with friends and family at one of the many fall festivals and events around Sioux Falls.

See something we missed on the fall festival list, email sgauer@argusleader.com.

Oktoberfests

It's not exactly Oktoberfest, but it's pretty close. This free family event and fundraiser is hosted by the Sister Cities Association of Sioux Falls and will go from 1-10 p.m.. Festivities include wiener dog races, music and dancing a kids puppy show and beer tents. The wiener dog race will begin at 4:30 p.m..

Oktoberfest: Sept. 24 at Remedy Brewing Co.

Celebrate this annual event and Bierfest from noon to 3 p.m. with area breweries. The taproom opens at 11 a.m., and a homebrew competition hosted by the Big Sioux Brewing Society will begin at 1 p.m.. A Steinholding competition starts at 5 p.m.. Live music and lawn games will also go on throughout the evening.

Wineries

STOMP Harvest Festival: Sept. 11 at Calico Skies Vineyard and Winery

Travel just over the South Dakota-Iowa border to take part in the 5th annual STOMP Harvest Festival at Calico Skyes. Admission is $5 and includes tastings of still wine. The festival will also feature a grape stomp competition, live music, helicopter rides and art and marketplace vendors.

Strawbale Winery: Sept. 24 at Strawbale Winery

Since deciding to retire in January, the owners Strawbale Winery have scaled back their hours while waiting for a new owner. So instead of a full harvest festival like in previous years, the winery will be open from noon to 4 p.m., and mini event will feature some food an merchant vendors.

Wilde Prairie Winery Harvest Festival: Oct. 1 at Wilde Prairie Winery

Drive up to Brandon to enjoy a fall day sampling a variety of local wines while listening to live music from Retro Rock Revival. There will also be bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting and more kid-friendly activities.

Apple picking

County Apple Orchard

The Country Apple Orchard holds its Fall Festival each Friday through Sunday until the end of October. Each weekend, come out an enjoy apple picking as well as other festival activities like the hay bale maze, petting zoo and tractor train rides. Admission for the festival is $14 for people taller than 35 inches, but there is no cost to enter the orchards.

Hoversten Orchard

While the locally owned apple orchard doesn't have any fall festivals, the orchard is open for picking from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until the end of October. Apples ready to pick right now include Zestars and Red Free apples. The store, which is open until 6 p.m., also sells honey, jellies, ciders and pie.

Pumpkin patches

Country Apple Orchard

The Country Apple Orchard will kick off its pumpkin festival some time in October, but until then, stroll through the Harrisburg orchard's pumpkin patch and choose your favorite to bring home. The Fall Festival continues each weekend through October. Admission, which includes activities like the hay bale maze, petting zoo and tractor train rides, is $14 for people taller than 35 inches.

Our Farm, SD

Our Farm, SD, is a new pumpkin patch located at 27253 455th Avenue, about 35 minutes west of Sioux Falls. The family-owned farm includes a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, a petting zoo and gourd launchers. It is open Fridays through Sundays until the end of October. Admission is $10 for children over 2 and $5 for adults.

Yogi Bear's Pumpkin Patch Weekend: Sept. 18-20 at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

Pick a pumpkin at the Magic Pumpkin Patch and participate in Halloween crafts and games, trick or treating and more. Wear a costume or come as you are. The best decorated campsite also wins a $100 gift certificate.

Riverview Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm

Participate in family activities from pumpkin picking and painting to games, inflatables, train rides, farm animals, food vendors, crafts and live music. Beer and wine is also available to purchase, and the Great Pumpkin Weigh Off will be held October 1. Admission is free for all.

Floating Pumpkin Patch: Oct. 29 at Midco Aquatic Center

All ages are invited to jump into the Midco Aquatic Center pool and pick their pumpkin, which can afterward be decorated in the meeting rooms. The event is from 3-4:30 p.m. and costs $10. Attendees will also be entered in a drawing to win a prize.

Corn Mazes

Yogi Bear Corn Maze

The Yogi Bear Corn Maze is open for the season. Tickets for adults and children older than 12 are $8. Kids 12 and under are $5, and 3 and under are free. Tickets include the Jumping Pillow and unlimited mini golf on the Yogi Bear 9-hole course.

The campsite and resort will also host a "Muttz in the Maze" where leashed dogs are welcome to come to the corn maze on October 4. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Heartland Country Corn Maze

The design for this year's 11-acre corn maze is two groundhogs. Take your map and a list of questions and make it to all 10 checkpoints to find the questions. Find the hidden checkpoint and receive a free treat from the concession barn.

The season started on Labor Day and will run through October 23. Admission is $5 for children ages 5 to 10 and $8 for ages 11 and up. Children 4 and younger are free. Cash or check only.

Our Farm, SD

As mentioned above, Our Farm features a 6-acre corn maze, perfect for kids. The family-owned farm is open Fridays through Sundays until the end of October. Admission is $10 for children over 2 and $5 for adults.

Other fall festivals

Festifall at Newton Hills: Oct. 1 at Newton Hills State Park

Join in on the fun festivities at Newton Hills State Park near Canton. From 1-5 p.m., enjoy live music, hay rides, crafts and pumpkin catapults, as well as a campsite decorating contest. A candle light walk through the trails will also take place from 7:30-10 p.m. Vehicles need a state park pass to enter.

Fall Harvest Festival: Oct. 1 at Oak Ridge Nursery

The Fall Harvest Festival at Oak Ridge Nursery will feature pumpkin painting, a bounce house, a food truck and sales on plants, shrubberies and tree saplings.

Fall in the Park Festival in Yankton: Sept. 24 at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area

Looking to get out a little further? The Fall in the Park festival near Yankton (about 1 hour and 40 minutes away) will feature crafts, games, live music, hayrides and Dutch oven cooking demonstrations for all ages. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. Vehicles need a state park pass to enter.

Homesteader Day at Beaver Creek: Sept. 11 at Beaver Creek Nature Area

Though not quite a fall festival, people can head over to Valley Springs for fun back-to-the-past experience. From 1-4 p.m., you can take a tour of the historic Samuelson cabin, learn about candle dipping and biscuit making, and see a Civil War reenactment. There will also be live music and other pioneer agriculture demonstrations. Vehicles need a state park pass to enter.

