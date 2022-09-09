Hurricane Earl could bring dangerous surf to eastern US. NHC also watching 3 tropical waves

With the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season only one day away, the National Hurricane Center is now tracking Hurricane Earl and three tropical waves.

Hurricane Earl brushed by Bermuda early Friday, with the worst of the storm off to the east.

The large Category 2 storm is expected to intensify today, with winds expected to hit 110 mph before it weakens into a powerful subtropical low Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend 80 miles out from the center of the storm.

Chances of it becoming a major hurricane, with winds of at least 111 mph, have been lowered but are still possible, according to the National Hurricane Center. Earlier forecasts predicted Earl's winds could hit 130 mph.

Swells generated by Earl are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast and are expected to reach Nova Scotia and Newfoundland tonight and on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

The Hurricane Center also is tracking thee tropical waves in the Atlantic.

Invest 95L is located east of the Leeward Islands and has a 40 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days.

The second tropical wave, located south of Cabo Verde, is moving west and development currently is expected to be slow.

A third tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by early next week.

In the eastern Pacific, residents in the Southwest U.S. are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Kay .

Flash, urban, and small stream flooding is likely across Southern California beginning today, according to the Hurricane Center.

Kay, which weakened into a tropical storm, could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to southern California. Some locations could see 8 inches.

The storm's impact could extend into Southwest Arizona, which could get 1 to 2 inches of rain and 3 inches in some isolated locations.

Strong winds not directly associated with Kay's core wind field are expected across portions of southern California and extreme southwestern Arizona later today.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. Sept. 9:

Hurricane Earl

Location: 190 miles east-northeast of Bermuda; 984 miles east of Savannah

Maximum wind speed: 100 mph

Direction: northeast at 18 mph

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph, with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast through tonight. Earl is expected to complete its transition to a powerful hurricane-force extratropical low on Saturday and then gradually weaken through early Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

What's out there and where are they?

Invest 95L: A gale-force low pressure system is located about 1100 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical wave 1: A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical wave 2: Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa by early next week.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Invest 95L: Although the low has a well-defined center of circulation, strong upper-level winds have caused most of the disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with the low to be displaced well to its northeast.

The strong upper-level winds are forecast to persist for the next several days and it is becoming less likely that a short-lived tropical storm will form. Regardless of development, the disturbance is forecast to move generally west-northwest near 15 mph across the central subtropical Atlantic

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 30 percent

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 30 percent

Tropical wave 1: Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0 percent

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 20 percent

Tropical wave 2: Some gradual development of the wave will be possible after it moves over water and heads generally west over the far eastern Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0 percent

Formation chance through 5 days: low, 20 percent

Who is likely to be impacted?

Hurricane Earl: Swells generated by Earl are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast and are expected to reach Nova Scotia and Newfoundland tonight and on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

Invest 95L, tropical wave: It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Colorado State University's 2-week forecast for Sept. 1-14

Colorado State University's two-week hurricane forecast for Sept. 1-14 calls for a 70% chance of near-normal activity, a 25% chance of above-normal activity and a 5% chance of below-normal activity.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

