Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collaboration has been one of the leading topics in the fashion industry this week, as the star’s line with the British fast fashion retailer has made headlines on every aspect from its connection to Kardashian’s personal style to its sustainability efforts. On Tuesday night, the duo launched a see-now-buy-now runway show during New York Fashion Week, emphasizing these aspects during the start of fashion’s busiest month. Prior to the show, guests arrived in groups at the High Line. As the lights dimmed red, the front row eagerly awaited the start of the show — including restauranteur Jonathan Cheban,...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO