A Lincoln Police Officer with seven months of service has had his law enforcement authority removed due to a domestic-related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department was aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage. The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service though the orders were not yet available to be served. He will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.

