ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Lincoln chief removes law enforcement authority from officer

A Lincoln Police Officer with seven months of service has had his law enforcement authority removed due to a domestic-related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department was aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage. The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service though the orders were not yet available to be served. He will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska's next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games. Joseph met with the media for the first time since athletic director Trev Alberts asked him to lead the program the rest of the season following the firing of Scott Frost on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Waco, NE
State
Georgia State
City
Waco, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy