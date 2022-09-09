Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend brings NBA legends right to our doorstep, and along with it, fans from all over the world. Enshrinement weekend, when fans can walk amongst legends, both arriving here at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Oh this is everything. I would think this was every basketball fans palace” says Jeff Kong of Chicago.

A total of 16 honorees were unveiled this April featuring NBA’s sixth-winningest coach of all-time George Karl, as well as five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen but also,

“The legendary Tim Hardaway which I think has been long overdue and I think they’re all well deserved” says Christian Eaves of Revere. For Eaves, Friday’s visit to the Hall of Fame is not only to celebrate basketball’s finest, but also to take in the history. “The moments you see whether it be John Havlicek stealing a ball or Michael Jordan slamming the ball down after jumping ten feet away from the net. I just enjoy the game, I just enjoy the moments and I even enjoy the close calls they get.”

Jeff Kong lives in Chicago, but grew up in China, and he said the impacts of this sport have had a lasting impact on the world. “the NBA has done the world a great service. And they made a lot of money doing that but it gives a lot of kids dreams.”

Here is a listing of the athletes, coaches, and officials who will be enshrined:

Swin Cash , four-time WNBA All-Star, two time Olympic Gold Medalist

Distinguished committees focused on the preservation of all areas of the game also selected eight directly-elected enshrinees. They include:

Lou Hudson – Veterans Committee

Enshrinement weekend starts Friday night at Mohegan Sun with events continuing Saturday in Springfield.

