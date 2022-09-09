Read full article on original website
National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make. Alabama is one of the top peanut-producing states in the country! About half of all the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. It has about 900 peanut farmers. On average, those 900 farmers produce about 400 million pounds of peanuts every year, which generates more than $200 million per year for the Alabama economy.
Your 2022 fall foliage outlook
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve experienced our first shot of fall-like weather, we can look ahead to the changing of the leaves without feeling guilty. I know I am certainly looking forward to the beautiful array of fall color most of Alabama sees. I mean, how can...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about...
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month. A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.
New mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mother said an app called Count the Kicks helped save her daughter’s life. It’s helps mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy learn their baby’s kicking habits. And when this mom noticed her baby’s movements had changed, she knew it was...
Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
Staying sunny, dry and getting hotter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek as high pressure keeps things quiet across Alabama and the Deep South. Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s... tons of sunshine and not a drop of rain to be found! If you want to enjoy the last weekend of summer out by the pool, the forecast is looking perfect for that!
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
We could learn soon if untried execution method will be used on AL death row inmate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We could find out on September 15 if nitrogen hypoxia will be used to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections tells WBRC, they’ll have a statement out Thursday. As it stands now, the state plans to execute Miller by lethal injection on September 22.
AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler. “Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most...
Alabama Securities Commission warns of metaverse scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Securities Commission wants to warn Alabamians to be wary of scams in a growing online world called the metaverse. It is investigating two potential fraudulent companies so far. “If you grew up in the 90s, the metaverse is ‘Super Mario Brothers,’” said Amanda Senn,...
‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner. WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.
Trial begins for woman accused of killing expectant mother, cutting unborn baby out of her
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The trial is underway in the capital murder trial of a Texas woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and the fetus she allegedly cut out of the woman’s womb, KSLA reports. Taylor Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted of the...
AG: Montgomery homicide case reinstated after time limit rule overturned
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a time limit previously set for state homicide cases. The ruling allows a case out of Montgomery to move forward. According to Marshall’s office, the state Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision on Friday...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.
