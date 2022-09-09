MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek as high pressure keeps things quiet across Alabama and the Deep South. Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s... tons of sunshine and not a drop of rain to be found! If you want to enjoy the last weekend of summer out by the pool, the forecast is looking perfect for that!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO