ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make. Alabama is one of the top peanut-producing states in the country! About half of all the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. It has about 900 peanut farmers. On average, those 900 farmers produce about 400 million pounds of peanuts every year, which generates more than $200 million per year for the Alabama economy.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Your 2022 fall foliage outlook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve experienced our first shot of fall-like weather, we can look ahead to the changing of the leaves without feeling guilty. I know I am certainly looking forward to the beautiful array of fall color most of Alabama sees. I mean, how can...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show. Records show the 70-year-old Gentry was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WSFA

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month. A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

New mom says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new mother said an app called Count the Kicks helped save her daughter’s life. It’s helps mothers in their third trimester of pregnancy learn their baby’s kicking habits. And when this mom noticed her baby’s movements had changed, she knew it was...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama schools scramble to find vendors amid school milk shortage

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing plants. The Calhoun County School System says it will have a limited supply of milk and chocolate milk beginning Monday and that will continue at least until September 20. Borden...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge. According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Radio#Public Radio#Foxhole Radio#Radio Waves#Museum Of Alabama#Alabama Radio#Adah#Americans#Ahrs
WSFA

Staying sunny, dry and getting hotter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather is expected for the remainder of the workweek as high pressure keeps things quiet across Alabama and the Deep South. Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s... tons of sunshine and not a drop of rain to be found! If you want to enjoy the last weekend of summer out by the pool, the forecast is looking perfect for that!
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

AAA Alabama calls for caution following recent vehicle fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black smoke rose above Interstate 65 Monday after a car caught fire. Crews kept it contained, but not without significant damage. Two days later, another fire sparked along Interstate 85, this time involving an 18-wheeler. “Unfortunately, vehicle fires are really a lot more common than most...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WSFA

Alabama Securities Commission warns of metaverse scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Securities Commission wants to warn Alabamians to be wary of scams in a growing online world called the metaverse. It is investigating two potential fraudulent companies so far. “If you grew up in the 90s, the metaverse is ‘Super Mario Brothers,’” said Amanda Senn,...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner. WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.
FORESTBROOK, SC
WSFA

AG: Montgomery homicide case reinstated after time limit rule overturned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Alabama Supreme Court has overruled a time limit previously set for state homicide cases. The ruling allows a case out of Montgomery to move forward. According to Marshall’s office, the state Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision on Friday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy