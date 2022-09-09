Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, and is in honor and memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II .

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Thursday, Sept. 8, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, shall be adjusted in accordance with the order.

