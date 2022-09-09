ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.

The order was made on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 8, and is in honor and memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II .

Youngkin, Kaine, other leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The flags were ordered to be lowered immediately on Thursday, Sept. 8, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. U.S. and Virginia flags in local, state and federal buildings, and on the grounds, shall be adjusted in accordance with the order.

Justin Tuck
6d ago

It could be that the Governor sees fit and it is after all customary when a Head of State of a close ally passes away. I'm a little surprised by the pettiness and stupidity of many comments here

FIst Full of games
6d ago

yall sitting here complaining about us lowering our flags for her. must've forgotten that they played our nation anthem on after 9/11, which just happens to be Sunday.

Renee Johns-Wilkins
6d ago

in respect of the queens death....

