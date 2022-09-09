ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Greer hosts 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire

By Christine Scarpelli
 6 days ago

(Greer) SC- The 2nd Annual Upstate Renaissance Faire , put on by events venue, The Spinning Jenny will be held at Greer City Park Saturday, Sept 10, 10 a.m. -8 a.m.

The faire was originally started in 2021 as a recovery activity for the community after the pandemic.

Fair Executive Director Sharon Murry said she started the event because she saw a need after a previous faire was canceled.


She said she intended to make it more family-friendly and approachable for all community members that wanted to participate and learn.

You can expect food, dancing, sword fighting, acting performances and vendors.

Several performers from Bon Jones University Classic Players will perform on the Tudor Rose stage also known as Greer City Park amphitheater.
Marketing Director Amy Bright will also be performing and said you can experience several authentic belly dancing and learn more about classes at brighteyesarts.com

The event is free.

#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#City Park#Renaissance#Upstate#Spinning Jenny
